Romantic comedy graces Marriotts Ridge High's stage

Marriotts Ridge High School is proud to present its fall production, “You Can’t Take It With You,” on Nov. 15 -17, at 7 p.m. each night with a matinee performance on Sunday, Nov. 18 at 3 p.m.

This whimsical comedy follows the romance of Alice Sycamore and Tony Kirby as they explore what can only be described as the “madness of sanity.” This is a heartfelt story about the importance of acceptance and living life to the fullest. Tickets are priced $8 in advance and $10 at the door.

Prior to the matinee presentation on Sunday, an Afternoon Tea will be held from 1 to 2 p.m. in the Commons area. Freshly-brewed herbal and black teas will be served along with a delectable selection of sweet and savory treats made by the school’s Culinary Arts Department.

Tickets for the tea are $10 and must be purchased in advance.

In addition to the tea and treats, ticket holders for the matinee will receive a handmade tea cup. Only 70 tickets will be sold and teacup selection is in the order of arrival. Reservations are required and no tickets will be sold at the door.

For more information or to make reservations for the tea, email LaVerne_Miers-Bond@hcpss.org.

The Knights of Columbus’ 12th Annual Bull and Oyster Roast will be held at St. Alphonsus Rodriguez Parish in Woodstock on Saturday, Nov. 17, from 5:30 to 9:30 p.m. The cost is $49 per person, or a savings of $95 for two people, $190 for four people or buy a table for eight people at $380.

This price includes music and dancing all night, games of chance, door prizes and dinner catered by Monaghan’s. All proceeds benefit St. Alphonsus Parish, Preschool and Youth Ministries, Lazarus Homeless Shelter, Fr. Kongari's Missions and scholarships, as well as many other charitable works. To purchase tickets, contact John Roth at 410-978-8406 or jroth9525@gmail.com or Ed Pelsinsky at 410- 313-8808 or epelsinsky1@verizon.net.

For customers of Lee’s Nails in Woodstock, you are in for a treat. As of Nov. 5, the nail salon has moved two doors down next to the post office. In addition to nails, pedicures and waxing services they already offer, the new place has doubled-in-size and will also offer spa treatments and massage therapy.

The West Friendship Elementary School band students for the month of November: Arianna Benjamin, Rushil Patel, Hayden Gill, Leah Sabaka, Meredith Flynn, Emma Langner, Lawrence Shi, Hallie Hernandez, Charlotte Koenig, Maddie Poole, Isabella Boats, Charlie Matthews, Luca Roman, Isabelle Angarita, Isaac Vogelpohl, Samuel Keiner and Garrett Williams. Congratulations and keep up the great work!