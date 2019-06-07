Get ready to rock at Turf Valley Towne Square

Mark your calendars as the Free Thursday Night Summer Concert Series returns to Turf Valley Towne Square.

On June 6, come out to the first concert with The Dave Chappell Band featuring Johnny Neel, a rock, blues, swing, jazz, to country and more performer. On June 13, Code Red performs dancable, classic rock from the ‘60s, ‘70s and ‘80s and then hear Petty Coat Junction pay tribute to Tom Petty and the Heartbreakers on June 20.

Summer will be here before we know it. Is your child signed up for summer camp?

Marriotts Ridge High School Boosters are taking registration for its summer camps with instruction by MRHS athletic coaches and Fine Arts teachers. It offers a complete selection of sports, music and fine arts camps to choose from with the ideal atmosphere for an exceptional summer camp experience with exposure to MRHS facilities and excellent staff for first through12th-graders. The camps will run for a full week beginning on June 10 for $160 for most camps and $165 for walk up registrations. For camp information or registrations, go to mrhs-boosters.com.

St. James UMC will be holding its Vacation Bible School from July 22 to July 26 from 9 a.m. until 12 p.m. The theme this year is The Miraculous Mission - God’s mission to save you, me and the whole world! Children ages 3 to completing fifth grade will enjoy the music, crafts, Bible story time, recreation and snacks. Contact the church office to register at 410-442-2020.