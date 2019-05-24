Summer camps and Bible school ready to welcome kids.

Marriotts Ridge High School Boosters are taking registration for summer camps, with instruction by MRHS athletic coaches and fine arts teachers. The camps offer a complete selection of sports, music and fine arts to choose from with exposure to MRHS facilities and excellent staff for students in first-through-12th grade.

The camps will run for a full week beginning on June 10 for $160 for most camps and $165 for walk-up registrations. For camp information or registrations, go to mrhs-boosters.com.

St. James UMC will be holding its Vacation Bible School from July 22 to July 26 from 9 a.m. until 12 p.m. The theme this year is The Miraculous Mission - God's mission to save you, me and the whole world! The school is open to children as young as 3 and up to fifth graders. They will enjoy music, crafts, Bible story time, recreation and snacks. Contact the church office to register at 410-442-2020.

There is a new, local author in Marriottsville who has published his first book in a proposed series of 13. Mike Hurd published his first novel in February via Amazon, titled “Lineage: A Novel.” The book lays out his family tree against real events in history.

“The book is laid out in a series of 13 vignettes, all with true historical content, but with the added dimension of my ancestors or distant cousins who might actually have been participants,” Hurd said. “Each chapter is set up so that a full sequel could be written; I am already over 200 pages into Book two of what I intend to become the "Lineage Series."

Hurd’s second book, “Soldier, Citizen, Settler” is set to be released by the middle of June. Readers can access a sample of the book by searching Mike Hurd on Amazon.