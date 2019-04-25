Shopping, sipping and browsing at spring functions

This Saturday and Sunday, April 27 and 28, from 9 a.m. until 5 p.m., is the last weekend to help support Frisky’s Wildlife and Primate Sanctuary, 10790 Old Frederick Road, Route 99 in Woodstock.

Come peruse garage sale items, antiques, glassware, books, toys, clothes, etc. This fundraiser is Frisky’s largest of the year. Funds support the care-taking expenses of the sanctuary critters. For more information on donating and the sanctuary itself, go to friskys.org and click on its Facebook page or call 410-418-8899.

Come out to St. Alphonsus Rodriguez Church Hall on Saturday, May 4, from 6:30 to 9:30 p.m. for a Beef and Brew fundraising event.

For $20 per person or $50 per family with children under 18, your ticket includes pit beef on kaiser rolls, potato and macaroni salad, beer, wine, soda, coffee and more. After Dinner Spinners will provide music and there will also be game wheels and a 50/50 raffle.

Tickets may be purchased after Sunday Mass on April 27 or by contacting Barry Frederick at 410-971-2113 or barry.a.frederick@gmail.com.

The Sykesville Art and Wine Festival is once again upon us.

Come see some of the best Maryland Wineries and over 50 vineyards from the Sonoma Valley, Argentina, France and Italy on Sunday, May 5, from 12 to 5 p.m. on Main Street in Downtown Sykesville.

Whites, reds, sangrias and more will be available for unlimited sampling with your collectible Sykesville glass. Pre-sale tickets are available for purchase for $35 at sykesvillemainstreet.com. Tickets will be available the day of the event for $40 per person.

St. James United Methodist Church will be holding its Spring Fling on Saturday, May 11, from 8 a.m. to 1 p.m. Browse through bedding and vegetable plants, hanging baskets, handmade quilts and tons of flea market finds. Stop by the Fellowship Hall for hot breakfast and lunch items, and pick up some wonderful baked goods from the UMW bake table.

If you are interested in reserving yard sale space, please contact the church office at 410-442-2020 for more information.