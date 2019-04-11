Help care for sanctuary animals at Frisky's fundraiser

Come out to Frisky’s Wildlife and Primate Sanctuary in Woodstock event every Saturday and Sunday in April, from 9 a.m. until 5 p.m. for its undraising event. Donations of garage sale items, antiques, glassware, books, toys, clothes, etc. are always welcome and are tax deductible.

This fundraiser is Frisky’s largest of the year. Hopes are to bring in enough funds to support the care-taking expenses of the sanctuary critters. For more information on donating and the sanctuary itself, go to friskys.org and click on its Facebook page or call 410-418-8899. Friksy’s is at 10790 Old Frederick Road, Route 99 in Woodstock.

Physicians Eye Care has opened a new full-service Ophthalmology office at 2400 Longstone Lane, suites 201-6, in Marriottsville. Hours are 8:30 a.m. to 5 p.m., Monday thru Wedensday; 1 to 8 p.m., Thursday; 8:30 a.m. to 4 p.m. on Friday, with some Saturday hours. Services offered are general eye exams, medical and surgical eye care and a full-service optical shop. For more information or to schedule an appointment, call 410-480-9966 or go to PhysiciansEyeCare.com

Come out to Marriotts Ridge High School on Thursday, April 11 at 7 p.m. for a presentation of Jazz at the Ridge. Performers will include the award-winning Marriotts Ridge Big Band, The Mount View Middle School Jazz Band and feature guest artists Technicolor Motor Home, performing everything from Steely Dan to a wide range of jazz and rock classics. Tickets are $10 in advance and $12 at the door.