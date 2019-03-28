Fundraising sale is animal magic for Frisky's sanctuary

Frisky’s Wildlife and Primate Sanctuary in Woodstock is gearing up for its fundraising event.

Beginning Saturday, April 6 and Sunday, April 7 from 9 a.m. until 5 p.m., and running every weekend in April, people are welcome to stop by and peruse the many donations of antiques, glassware, books, toys, clothes, etc. Donations of garage sale items are always welcome and are tax deductible. This fundraiser is Frisky’s largest of the year. Hopes are to bring in enough funds to support the care-taking expenses of the sanctuary critters. For more information on donating and the sanctuary itself, go to friskys.org and click on its Facebook page or call directly at 410-418-8899. Friksy’s is at 10790 Old Frederick Road, Route 99, in Woodstock.

There is still time to order your mulch for spring planting. The St. Alphonsus Knights of Columbus will hold its 15th Annual Mulch Madness on Saturday, April 6 from 8 a.m. until 1 p.m. Once again, you can choose from brown or black mulch for $5 a bag. There is free delivery with a minimum of 15 bag purchase and within a 10-mile radius of the church.

To pre-order bags, or for more information, contact Ed Pelsinsky at 410-313-8808 or Walt Chahanovich at 443-538-3275.

Marriotts Ridge High School Music program will once again present Jazz at the Ridge on Thursday, April 11 at 7 p.m. Performances will include the award-winning Marriotts Ridge Big Band, The Mount View Middle School Jazz Band and will feature guest artist Technicolor Motor Home, who will pay homage to Steely Dan as well as a wide range of jazz and rock classics. Tickets are $10 in advance and $12 at the door and may be purchased by emailing ticket requests at jazzaattherdige@gmail.com.