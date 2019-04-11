Recruiting members for Elkridge CommunityAssociation

The Greater Elkridge Community Association is currently seeking volunteers to be part of the 2019-2020 Board of Directors. This organization began in 1966 when a group of concerned Elkridge residents came together to fight against some proposed zoning changes. Since then, the group has grown and established a mission to “maintain and improve the quality of life in Elkridge and the surrounding areas.”

They address a variety of local and regional issues such as; the recent floods in Ellicott City and its’ effect on the Patapsco Valley, Route 1 Corridor Revitalization, the development of the Elkridge Main Street Plan, land use, economic development, infrastructure and transportation. The group helps Elkridge residents become more educated, motivated and engaged in the political process where county and state policies and practices are made. GECA encourages all residents to vote and exercise their rights.

The General Membership meets in September, November, January, March and May, with the Board meeting the other months. GECA is looking for a president, vice president, recording secretary, corresponding secretary, treasurer and 14 At-large members. To understand the requirements and expectations of each position, log on to greaterelkridge.org. To be nominated, you must be in good standing with 2019 paid membership dues by April 16. To join with Pay Pal use greaterelkridge.org.

The next General Membership Meeting and Elections is Wednesday, May 16, starting at 7p.m. at the Elkridge Volunteer Fire Department. This is a tremendous opportunity. Please consider being part this exciting organization.

The last Lenten Fish Fry for the season at St. Augustine Catholic Church is Friday, April 12, from 5 to 7 p.m. Baked and fried fish dinners are available for $8 for a one-piece fish dinner and $10 for a two-piece fish dinner. Also available is a grilled cheese dinner for $5 and a pancake dinner option.

Diners can choose between French fries or scalloped potatoes and applesauce or Ms. Ruth’s coleslaw. All the fish dinners come with a cup of clam chowder. Dessert, iced tea, coffee or juice are also included. St. Augustine’s is at 5976 Old Washington Road.

The Food Trucks will be at the Elkridge Volunteer Fire Department every Friday from 4:30 to 8:30 p.m. for the next couple of months. Come enjoy great food, see your friends and neighbors and support our incredible fire department.

Rockburn Park West is the setting for The Elkridge Adult Athletic Association Egg Hunt on Saturday, April 13 starting promptly at 10 a.m. Following the hunt, there will be games, prizes and fun for the whole family. The event is for children between the ages of 2 and 10years. The cost per child is $4 and $11 for three or more children from the same household. To participate, children must be preregistered and prepaid by April 12. Send payment and the following information; Parent/Guardian, home phone number, address, names and ages of children to: EAAA Inc. 6379 Euclid Ave., Elkridge, Maryland 21075. Rain date is April 20.

The Easter Egg Hunt at Dorsey Emmanuel United Methodist Church on Saturday, April 13, will begin promptly at 3 p.m. There will be games and activities for the egg hunters and their families. This event is free to participants. Don’t miss this fun activity for the entire family.

The second Lenten concert of the Howard County Christian Choir is Sunday, April 14 at 4 p.m. at the Bon Secures Retreat Center off Marriottsville Road. The group consists of singers from choirs in churches throughout Howard County. The concert features the cantata “Love Took His Breath Away.”

Enjoy the beautiful setting and relax at a Spring Tea on Sunday, April 14, starting at 12 and ending at 3 p.m. at the Elkridge Furnace Inn. The four-course tea will include information sharing about the health benefits of selected food and herbs. Each participant will handcraft their own signature tea sachet to take home. The cost for this fun and relaxing tea is $42.50 per person. You must be preregistered and prepaid for this tea. Call the Inn or go to Eventbrite.com for more information or to register.

A reminder that the Youth Culinary Day Camp is Thursday, April 18 from 9 a.m. to 4:30 p.m. at the Elkridge Furnace Inn. This experience is limited to 12 students from ages 11-16 years. Please call the Inn right away if you are interested.

Looking for something to do on a Wednesday night? Stop by Cindy’s Liquors from 4 to 7 p.m. on Wednesday, April 17, for a Cappaline tasting and on Wednesday, April 24, for a Victory Brewing Tasting.

The Howard County Conservancy is hosting a road clean-up on Saturday, April 20, from 1-2 p.m. at Eli Bank Drive. The Conservancy will supply some trash and recycling bags. To register, call 410-796-8337 or go to hcconservancy.org. Bring your work gloves!

The pastors of the 3 in 1 ministry at Dorsey Emmanuel, Melville Chapel and Wesley United Methodist, Jessup Baptist and Payne A.M.E. churches are leading a 6:30 a.m. sun rise worship service at Meadowridge Memorial Park on Route 1 in Elkridge on Sunday, April 21. Join your family, friends and neighbors in celebrating Easter.