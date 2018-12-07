Community mourns after death of Capt. John Graziano

The Elkridge Community is mourning the passing of Air Force Capt. John Graziano who was killed in November during a training exercise at Laughlin Air Force Base in Texas. Graziano was a member of the 87th Flying Training Squadron. He was the eldest child of two sisters and one brother.

Everyone who knew Graziano describes him as a person of great integrity, maturity, loyalty and intelligence. Military service was his life-long dream. We join with parents, siblings, other family members and numerous friends in deepest sympathy. Thank you Graziano for your service!

Come visit Santa, enjoy special Christmas music and make a take-home craft on Saturday, Dec. 8, from 2 to 5 p.m. at Rockburn Park-West. Admission to this event is one canned good per child. The food will be donated to The Elkridge Food Pantry. This community activity is sponsored by the great women and men of The Elkridge Adult Athletic Association.

Don’t forget the amazing opportunity available at Kupcakes & Co. on Sunday, Dec. 9, from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m.

Come in and buy some delicious cupcakes, cake pops, cookies and other baked treats, do a craft project and get a picture with Santa. Remember, 100 percent of all proceeds goes to the purchase of adaptable playground equipment for children with orthopetic needs at Howard County General Hospital. Have fun and help others.

It’s not too late to come to The Elkridge Furnace Inn on Sun., Dec. 9, from 4 to 7 p.m. for the Classic Christmas Tales Family Dinner. This unique dinner features lively readings between courses. Reservations are required. Tickets are $46.50 for adults and $25 for children ages 4-11 years old. Go to the website for complete information.

Are you hurting this holiday season? Lonely? Depressed? Grieving the loss of a loved one?

Join Rev. Rick Oursler on Sunday, Dec. 9, from 6 to 7 p.m., to participate in a Blue Christmas service. With empathy, tenderness and insight, Oursler will lead a worship service that will help answer the questions that are keeping you from experiencing inner peace and contentment. The service will take place at Dorsey Emmanuel United Methodist Church.

The Young Adult Ministry and ACTS Youth Group of the 3 in 1 Fellowship is offering another opportunity for Breakfast with Santa on Saturday, Dec. 15, from 9 a.m. to 1 p.m. in the Fellowship Hall at Melville Chapel United Methodist Church, 5660 Furnace Ave.

Families can enjoy a delicious breakfast and fellowship, complete a craft project and get a picture taken with Santa. While you’re enjoying the fun with Santa; drop your unwrapped Christmas gifts off at the table and have them gift wrapped while you eat. The cost of all activities is by free-will offering.

The Elkridge Volunteer Fire Department will be the setting for the Holly Jolly Food Truck Festival on Sunday, Dec.16, starting at 11a.m. until 3 p.m. There will be over 10 food trucks, ample indoor seating, hot and cold drinks for sale and a visit with Santa. Bring your camera and/or phone to take your own pictures. On-site parking is extremely limited and could create unnecessary stress and hassles, so a shuttle will run between Elkridge Elementary School and the EVFD. Park at the elementary school and hop on the shuttle to the fire department. The Ladies Auxiliary is sponsoring this fun-filled event.

Join your friends and neighbors at the St. Augustine Christmas Concert on Sunday, Dec. 16, at 7 p.m. Relax and enjoy the beautiful music of the holiday under the creative, lively and inspiring direction of Paul Lavin.