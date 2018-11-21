Live with gratitude and support your local businesses

Hope everyone had a wonderful Thanksgiving filled with family, friends and delicious food.

For the month of November, a good friend of mine and I each kept a “Gratitude Journal” where we listed five things that we were thankful for each day. On Thanksgiving we shared our entries and discussed the importance of intentionally focusing on living with an attitude of gratitude. This little exercise reminded me how essential it is to not get bogged down with hopeless negativity but rather take personal responsibility for facing each day with an attitude of positivity and hope.

The Ladies Auxiliary of the Elkridge Volunteer Fire Department will host a Quarter Auction on Monday, Nov. 26, in the hall at the fire station. The doors will open at 6 p.m. Two paddles can be purchased for $5, with additional paddles priced at $2 each. Vendors include; Thirty-One, Paparazzi Jewelry, LuLaRoe, Lilly Bug Gifts & Crafts, Pure Romance, Party Life and others.

After admission there will be one bingo game, pull tabs and several raffles. Join your friends and neighbors for an evening of fun and friendship. What a great way to support the Auxiliary, have fun and get a jump on your holiday shopping!

Small Business Saturday is Nov. 24. This is the day that has been set aside to encourage everyone to shop in their local small businesses rather than malls or stand-alone stores.

We are so fortunate to have many fantastic small businesses in Elkridge; be sure to check them out as you do your holiday shopping.

One example of an Elkridge small business is The Hair Station.

The Hair Station is a full-service, family-friendly salon located in a quaint two-story historic home at 5849 Washington Blvd. There is plenty of free parking and a ramp for people with accessibility needs.

The salon is owned by life-time Elkridge resident, Debbie Lewis Marc. She has been professionally licensed for 40 years at the highest level.

On Black Friday, Nov,. 23, The Hair Salon is hosting a special event from 9 a.m to 5 p.m. featuring numerous services from hair cuts to waxing.

On Fridays through Dec. 21, The Hair Station will host Happy Hour from 3 to 7 p.m. There will be discounts on select services and retail products complete with a glass of wine.

Kupcake & Co. is another Elkridge small business in the Meadowridge Center that you do not want to miss. When you open the door, you are greeted by the most delicious smells.This bakery makes over 10,000 cupcakes every week. T

The inspiration for this family-owned and operated business came from twin daughter, Amanda Kupiec, when she began watching cooking shows as a way of stimulating her appetite following extensive back surgery. Her mother, Michelle, a former kindergarten teacher at Rockburn Elementary was ready to change her life and start this new adventure.

The bakery gained national attention when Michelle and daughters Amanda and Allison won Season 1, Episode 2 of “Cake Hunters,” a television show.

Recently Dad, Bill, joined the team on a full-time basis, when he left his 20 plus years career in the information technology field to manage the Elkridge location while Michelle is at their Clarksville store leading with enthusiasm, vision and contagious positive energy.

The Kupiec Family has a strong commitment to Paying It Forward by finding ways to make significant contributions that help people.

On Sunday, Dec. 9, from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m., Kupcakes & Co. will host its eighth annual Cupcakes for Santa. There will be a variety of cupcakes and other treats to purchase while waiting to take a picture with Santa. A free craft project to complete, free cocoa and a free goodie bag for each child add to the fun.

One-hundred percent of the profits from this event, including the time worked by all 30 employees, will be donated to the Pediatric Rehabilitation Center at the Howard County General Hospital to buy adaptive gym equipment for children with orthopedic needs.

Kupcake & Co. has pledged to raise $15,000 to achieve this goal. In the past, it raised $20,000 to buy a vein viewer for the Pediatric Unit at the hospital. Come out on Dec. 9 t to support this worth-while cause.

The Elkridge Furnace Inn at 5745 Furnace Ave.on 13 acres in the eastern corner of Howard County, is listed in the National Registry of Historical Places and played a significant role in the Underground Railroad.

When Executive Chef Dan Wecker and his brother, Steve, bought the Furnace Inn, they restored the existing buildings on the property, including the 18th-century manor house. Each room in the house was individually restored and decorated to look as authentic as possible.

The Manor House is the home of the modern French restaurant and catering service which is under the leadership of award-winning Wecker. Wecker is committed to serving food that is prepared using produce and protein that is fresh, organic and seasonal. Produce from the on-site gardens is used in conjunction with local farms. Myrtle Woods Farms provides much of the produce used and Cooper Penny Farms provides specialty meats.

Furnace Inn can provide delicious food for intimate to large receptions, on and off-site catering, wine tastings and Afternoon Tea. Cntact Brittany at 410-379-9336 for your gathering needs.

A number of special events have been planned for late November and December including a walking tour on Nov. 26; a holiday reading on Dec. 9 and the Feast of Seven Fishes on Dec. 23.

Please remember to support our Elkridge Small Businesses.