Debut of new Elkridge Branch library mosaic goes swimmingly

On Sat., Oct. 20, County Executive, Allan Kittleman, County Council Member Jon Weinstein and the Howard County Library System President and CEO Tonya Kennon unveiled the new mosaic at the Elkridge Library. The mosaic replaced the original one which was created as a community project by students from Elkridge Landing Middle School and artist-in-residence, Mary Deacon Opasik. The library planned to place the original mosaic in the new library but due to exposure from the weather and pollution from heavy traffic on Route 1, they were unable to do so. The new mosaic was created by internationally acclaimed and award-winning artist Yulia Hanansen. It is marine-themed, as is the origina,l and it is lovely. Make it a point to stop by the library and see this beautiful work of art.

The Eighth Annual Elkster 5K run is being held on Saturday, Nov. 17, beginning at 8 a.m. at Elkridge Elementary School. To participate, you must be pre-registered. To sign-up and to get additional information, contact the registration chairperson at eespta.com/elkster-5khtml. This fantastic event is sponsored by the Elkridge Elementary School PTA.

The final night for the Food Trucks at the Elkridge Volunteer Fire Department is Friday, Nov. 9, from 4:30 to 7:30 p.m. Come enjoy some delicious food and spend time catching up with your friends and neighbors.

Just a reminder to submit your information for this column at least two weeks in advance to ensure adequate time for it to appear in the paper. Send your information to me at susannews@yahoo.com or give me a call at 410-724-3859. Looking forward to hearing from you soon.