Neighbors welcome to pitch in to help boy hit by car while riding his bike

On Thursday, May 24, EJ Riggleman, a 9-year-old who liveswith his family on Hunt Club Road, was hit by a car while riding his bike near his home. He sustained a broken hip, broken pelvis, broken leg and other injuries that landed him in the hospital until Thursday, May 30. Fortunately, EJ is at home resting and healing, but he faces many tough weeks and months of specialist visits, follow-ups with his doctors and physical therapy appointments.

In addition to keeping the Rigglemans in your daily thoughts and prayers, there are several tangible ways that you can really help EJ and his family.

Google Meal Train for the Riggleman Family and sign up to make or provide a dinner for this family. Such a simple thing as providing a meal will take one thing off the Riggleman’s plate and help them not exhaust themselves trying to do everything for themselves. The Meal Train page will provide all the information you need about EJ’s family for making and delivering a yummy meal.

Maybe cooking is not your thing, no worries; you can also follow the easy to understand directions on the Meal Train page and donate money to help with medical expenses, other needs or to donate a Grub hub card, grocery gift cards or other gift cards. There are plenty of ways to help. I have always been so proud of my hometown and the wonderful people who live there. It’s time to show our Elkridge Pride and help EJ and his family out in their time of need.

Congratulations to the Junior Firefighters who took second place in the Laurel Main Street Festival parade on May 11. Way to go!

Best wishes to all our high school and college graduates from Elkridge. We are excited to see you in your next chapter.

There are several very exciting special events coming to the Elkridge Furnace Inn in June and July. On Saturday, June 15, from 10 a.m. to 12 p.m., bring your princess (ages 4-10), to an elegant Tea Party in the Garden House.

Each courtier can bring up to three princesses to make a party of four. A simple craft and an activity will be provided. The cost for the girls tea, craft and activity is $20 per person and $25 for each courtier. The menu for the girls is: chicken salad tea sandwich, mac and cheese ball, fruit skewer wand and mini cupcakes, a macaron and a chocolate cup filled with raspberry mousse. The courtiers will be served a scone, broccoli cheddar petite quiche, soup and salad combo, fruit skewers and desserts. Pink lemonade and herbal teas will be served. What a perfectly sweet way to spend time with your favorite girls. As always, you must have reservations and pay in advance on Eventbrite or call the Inn at 410-379-9338.

On Friday, June 21, from 7 to 10 p.m., Furnace Inn is hosting a Farm-to-Table dinner with locally sourced products from farms within a 5-mile radius. The dinner starts with an amuse-bouche d concludes with a mixed seasonal fruit tart and house made vanilla ice cream followed by lavender lemonade will also feature smoked ham, smoked veal sausage and free range chicken roulade stuffed with spinach, shallots and goat cheese, seven vegetable dishes, biscuits and and a seasonal fruit tart with vanilla ice cream. A cash bar of local wines, beer and Sagamore Rye will also be available. The cost for this meal and culinary experience is $58.

The Youth Culinary Day Camp for aspiring chefs ages 9-12 is starting on Monday, July 29 through Friday, Aug. 2 ,from 9 a.m. to 4: 30 p.m. This is a hands-on culinary experience led by Executive Chef Dan Wecker and Pastry Chef Genelle Balan. Emphasis will be placed on healthy eating and cooking options centered around Furnace Inn’s farm-to-table approach.

On Saturday, Aug. 3, a reception for family and friends ($15 for ages 8 and older) will start at 10 a.m. and feature foods prepared by the students. .

The cost for the camp is $700 which includes tuition, certificate of participation, a small gift, one adult and one student ticket to the reception. Contact the Inn for registration and more details.