Remebering two former residents

It is with sadness that I inform you of the death of Miriam “Mimi” Andrews Grabowski, 83, on Saturday, May 11, in Michigan. Her much-loved daughters, Suzanne and Vicki, were bedside with her at the time of her passing. She was a long-time native of Elkridge and a graduate of the class of 1954 of Howard High School.

Following graduation, Mimi was employed as a model at Hoschild Kohn on Howard Street in Baltimore City, where she was featured at the weekly fashion show on Saturdays. Her neighborhood friends, Dick Schisler and James Roy, rode the Greyhound bus from Elkridge to Baltimore with her every Saturday to ensure that she arrived downtown and got back home safely.

Mimi was a beautiful young woman who was known for her shiny, long hair and winning smile. She met and married Richie Grabowski, a waterman who lived in Anne Arundel County. They worked side-by-side on their boat for many years before her husband’s passing. She recently moved to Michigan to live with her daughter, Suzanne, and her family. In addition to her daughters and their families, she is survived by her loving sister, Ruth Andrews Sherwood and Ruth’s children, Pam and Clint and their families. Following a Memorial Service, Mimi will be laid to rest in Meadowridge Memorial Park next to her beloved husband, Richie, and near her dear mother. She will be remembered and missed by so many friends and family.

Word has been received that Mary Seidel Strow died peacefully on April 14 following a brief illness in Poway, California. Mary lived in Elkridge for over 50 years and was well-known and well-admired as a reliable and involved volunteer and community activist. She also worked as a secretary at the Elkridge Nation Bank, Elkridge Elementary School and Waterloo Middle School. She is predeceased by her husbands Tom Seidel and Lawrence Strow. She leaves behind daughters Bonnie and Mary, stepdaughters Sue Strow Cody and Mary Ella Strow, stepson Larrabee Strow and her grandchildren and great-grandchildren. Memorial contributions can be made in Mary’s memory to the Elkridge Heritage Society.

This spring has been the rainiest one in recorded history. One casualty of the rain and wind is the roof on the storage shed at Elkridge Landing Middle School. Sadly, 40 field hockey sticks sizes 35, 36 and 37 were completely ruined and are unusable. An insurance claim has been filed, but there are concerns about it covering the total cost of the damaged sticks. If you have unused sticks in the needed sizes, please consider donating them to our middle school. Many of us do not have “spare” hockey sticks lying around, but perhaps you are able to donate specifically to meet this need. Come on Elkridge, let’s show our community spirit!

Mark your calendar for the Strawberry Festival on Sunday, June 2 at Melville Chapel United Methodist starting at 12 p.m. The event is sponsored by the 3-in-1 fellowship of Melville Chapel, Dorsey Emmanuel and Wesley United Methodist churches and will be held in the Fellowship Hall at 5660 Furnace Ave.

The menu will include beef barbecue, sides, chips, soda, bottled water and strawberry shortcake with whipped cream or vanilla ice cream. The food is homemade and delicious. A freewill offering will be available for donations. Come enjoy great food and fellowship with your family, friends and neighbors.

The Ladies Auxiliary of the Elkridge Volunteer Fire Department is hosting a Quarter Auction on Thursday, June 6, from 6 to 9 p.m. There will be 80 items to bid on from vendors including; Lily Bug, 31 Gifts, LuLaRoe, Paparazzi, Gift cards, Big Dog Gifts, Tupperware, Pampered Chef and Tastefully Simple. For more information contact Tami Scovitch at 410-456-5896. What a great way to spend a Thursday night.

The Catholic Community of Ascension and St. Augustine churches is having a Parish Picnic at the Columbia Sports Park at 5453 Harper’s Farm Road, behind the Safeway in the Harper’s Choice Village Center on Sunday, June 9. starting at 1p.m and ending at 5 p.m. The parish has reserved the park exclusively for this family-oriented event. The park includes an 18-hole mini-golf course, batting cage, skate park, playground, pingpong, clubhouse with an arcade and face painting by our teens.

The Men’s Group and the Knights of Columbus will serve hamburgers and hot dogs served with the traditional sides, dessert and drinks from 2 to 4 p.m. Beer and wine will be available to purchase. The cost for this fun family event is $10 per person. To register go to ccasta.org.