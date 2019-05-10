Get involved with the Greater Elkridge Community Association

The next General Membership meeting of the Greater Elkridge Community Association ) is Thursday, May 14, at the Elkridge Volunteer Fire Department starting at 7 p.m. At this meeting, the slate of officers for 2019-2020 will be presented by the Nominating Committee and voted on.

There are so many important issues facing us that require the focused attention of all the concerned citizens of Elkridge. The building and timeline of a new Elkridge high school, revitalization of Main Street, planning and zoning along the Route 1 corridor and traffic control are examples of the critical issues that GECA will be addressing. This is the time to get involved in your community and become active in ensuring a great future for our families.

The Elkridge Heritage Society is hosting an important community meeting on Tuesday, May 14, at 7 p.m. in the newly-renovated Carriage House of the Brumbaugh House. Guest speaker John O’Connor will present the plans for the revitalization of Main Street North of the railroad tracks. Plan to attend and get informed about the exciting plans for this historical part of town.

The 3-in-1 ministry of Dorsey Emmanuel, Wesley and Melville Chapel United Methodist Church is hosting a Pit Beef and Pit Turkey Dinner on Saturday, May 18. Lunch will be served starting at 12 p.m. and will feature the sandwiches and delicious side dishes of homemade potato salad, coleslaw and baked beans.

There will also be a bake table of yummy homemade treats. Additionally, Gary Peddicord, local artist and member of Melville Chapel, will have paintings and prints of Howard County, especially the Elkridge area for sale. Enjoy delicious food and wonderful art with your family, friends and neighbors.

The Elkridge Furnace Inn is hosting two fun and interesting events that still have spaces left. The first event is on Sunday, May 19, from 5 to 8 p.m. The Cat’s Literary Dinner will showcase the Reader’s Theater’s adaptation of “Old Possum’s Book of Practical Cats.” The meal is $54 per person and will include a salad with greens from the Inn’s garden, a buffet of locally-sourced foods and delectable desserts.

The second event is the Gourmand Travels East on a French Voyage Ship of Discovery on Thursday, May 23, from 6:30 to 9:30 p.m. This dining experience is the perfect complex and rich intersection of history, culture and cuisine. The traditional fare of Morocco, southern India, Indonesia, the Spice Islands and Tahini will be paired with wines for an unforgettable evening of food, history and culture! Register and prepay on Eventbrite or call for reservations at 410-379-9336.

Grace Episcopal Church has announced its Vacation Bible School will be held on Wednesday, June 26 to Friday, June 28, from 5:30 to 7 p.m. at the Parish Hall. The theme this year is Mars and Beyond-Exploring God’s Galaxy. Participants from 4-11 years will enjoy age-appropriate music, dance, crafts and Bible stories. There is no charge for Vacation Bible School, but you must be pre-registered by calling Marion Hayes at 443-618-1894 or email at gracevbs2019@gmail.com.

Grace Early Learning Center, located on the grounds of Grace Parish Hall, has undergone a change of leadership, a change in curriculum, an update of the menus, activities and the facilities.

Sharon Buttari, the new director, and Eric Walker, the assistant director, are enthusiastic, creative, experienced, positive and energized to improve the daily experience for each child who attends GELC.

One of the improvements is working to achieve Maryland State Department of Education certification. They are planning to upgrade the playground area and equipment by combining fundraising, grants and other funds. GELC will be looking for fundraising ideas that help bring the Elkridge Community into partnership with the Learning Center. A kindergarten readiness program has being added to the revised curriculum to further fortify the educational component of the services offered.

Just a reminder, Sundays are Wine Lover’s Sundays at Cindy’s Spirits. There is a 10 percent off on each bottle of wine sold and 15 percent off a case of wine. Tastings are scheduled May 13, 22 and 29 from 4 to 7 p.m. Also, additional tastings are scheduled on May 17, 19 and 31. Stop by, try something new and say hi to your friends and neighbors.