Elkridge association offers scholarships, egg hunt

The Elkridge Adult Athletic Association, an all-volunteer organization that focuses on its mission of “bettering our community,” has opened the process for high school seniors to apply for its annual scholarship. The application and supporting documentation must be submitted to the EAAA by April 28. To get further information about the scholarship and the application packet, email the scholarship committee at eaaa.scholarship@gmail.com.

A Spring Egg Hunt sponsored by EAAA will take place on Saturday, April 13, from 10 a.m. to 12 p.m. at Rockburn-West. There will be fun, games and prizes for the whole family. Participants are required to preregister and prepay for the hunt.

The cost for the egg hunt is $4 per child or $11 for three and more children from the same household.

Send check and registration form, which includes parent/adult name and address, phone number, children and ages to Elkridge Adult Athletic Association Inc. 6379 Euclid Ave., Elkridge, Maryland 21075.

Dorsey Emmanuel United Methodist Church will hold an Easter Egg Hunt on Saturday, April 13, at 3 p.m. at the church at 6951 Dorsey Road. There will be family-oriented activities following the hunt.

The Christian Choir of Howard County is presenting two concerts in April.

The cantata “Love Took His Breath Away” by Joel Lindsey will be presented on Friday, April 7, starting at 6 p.m. at Bethany United Methodist Church. The second concert is presented at 4 p.m. on Sunday, April 14, at the Bon Secours Retreat Center on Marriottsville Road. The choir is under the direction of Elaine Everhart and consists of singers from 29 twenty-nine different churches in Howard County. Melville Chapel United Methodist, Dorsey Emmanuel United Methodist, Grace Episcopal Church and St. Augustine’s Catholic Church are represented in the choir this year. A free-will offering will be taken at the concerts to help defray the cost of the concerts.

The Elkridge Furnace Inn is hosting a Maryland Day History Walk and Period Dinner on Sunday, March 31, from 2 to 5 p.m.

Executive Chef Dan Wecker will lead an informative historical walk around the 13 -acre grounds of the Inn. Following a relaxing afternoon of strolling around and learning about the role the Inn played in the Underground Railroad, the Civil War and the early settlement of Elk Ridge Landing, the guests will enjoy a buffet of foods from the 1700 and 1800s.

The cost for this fun, educational and delicious event is $40 per person. Reservation and payment must be received in advance of the event using Eventbrite.

On Wednesday, April 10, the Furnace Inn is offering a Sushi Cooperative Cooking Experience from 6:30 to 9:30 p.m. Guests will learn the art of sushi making. The class is limited to 10 people.

Just a reminder that Food Truck Friday at the Elkridge Volunteer Fire Department begins at 4:30 p.m. and ends at 8:30 p.m. on Friday, April 5.