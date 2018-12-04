Matt Button / Aegis staff / Baltimore Sun
Harford County Executive Barry Glassman is joined on the stage by his family as Clerk of the Court James Reilly adminsters the oath of office during the Harford County inaugural ceremony Monday at the APG Federal Credit Union Arena at Harford Community College.
With the newly sworn in Harford County Council seated on the stage behind him, Harford County Executive Barry Glassman delivers his inaugural address to the audience gathered Monday at the APG Federal Credit Union Arena at Harford Community College.
Harford County Executive Barry Glassman and the Harford County Council were officially sworn in during Monday's Harford inaugural ceremony 2018 at the APG Federal Credit Union arena at Harford Community College
