Staff photo by Sarah Pastrana

Toyanda Wimby shoots photos and video of her son, Tyrese Springer, at Hillcrest Elementary School. Congressman Elijah Cummings visited the school to talk to students in the special education program about perseverance. Rep. Cummings was also in special education from kindergarten to sixth grade. Wimby says that Rep. Cummings was instrumental in helping her move her son to Hillcrest from another elementary school where he was being bullied.