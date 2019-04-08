Katherine Butterfield of Bel Air Boys and Girls Club named Youth of the Year

Katherine Butterfield, a member of the Boys & Girls Clubs of Harford & Cecil Counties Bel Air club, was named the group’s Youth of the Year at the youth celebration cinner March 28 honoring all members.

Butterfield, a 17-year-old senior at Bel Air High School, gave a heartfelt speech at the dinner and discussed the welcome, accepting and safe home she found at the clubs.

Overcoming struggles such as learning difficulties and anxiety, the club was a place where she could get help and overcome these things, she said.

Her start at the club was in a volunteer role supporting members with special needs as part of an inclusion program.

“Small acts of kindness make people feel accepted and that’s how I plan to change the world,” Butterfield, who strives to be a shining example for other youth, said.

In the fall, Butterfield will attend Queen’s University, where she will play rugby.

As the 2019 Youth of the Year, Butterfield was awarded a $2,000 education scholarship from the Boys & Girls Clubs of Harford & Cecil Counties Endowment Scholarship Fund.

The other finalists were De’nez Johnson, a freshman at Havre de Grace High School; Jhadiel Lopez-Camacho, an eighth-grader at North East Middle School; Jedaiah Johnson, a senior at Aberdeen High School; and Kylah Cain-Ward, a sophomore at Edgewood High School.

All the runners up received $1,000 education scholarships.

With support from the Coach Q Foundation, the Aarsand Family Foundation and Kurt Umbarger of T. Rowe Price, Boys & Girls Clubs of Harford & Cecil Counties doubled the scholarship amounts given to this year's finalist and winner.

“The Youth Celebration Dinner is one of Harford County’s shining events of 2019,” Derek DeWitt, executive director of the Boys & Girls Clubs of Harford and Cecil Counties, said. “With such an abundance of talented youth attending our Clubs, it is a pleasure to highlight even a small sample of the Club members we serve.”

This year’s youth celebration dinner was emceed by Umbarger, a longtime donor from T. Rowe Price. Richlin Catering provided dinner.

Bel Air Boys & Girls Club alumnus Michael Haynie, installation foreman for Life Safety Systems, delivered a keynote speech to club kids and community members.

As he reflected on growing up in Boys & Girls Clubs and the role it played in his life, he credited the clubs as a place that introduced him to new skills and opportunities.

“Thanks to the Boys & Girls Club I will always be a world champion,” Hayne said.

Hayne embraced DeWitt on stage and referred to him as a father figure.

To learn more about the Boys & Girls Clubs of Harford and Cecil Counties programs including annual membership, Camp Hidden Valley and summer enrichment programs and to make a donation to help the clubs serve more youth, more often, visit www.bgcharfordcecil.org or call 410-272-0010.

Upcoming event opportunities include the 22nd Annual Vi Ripken’s Diamonds in the Rough Golf Tournament, Cecil County Youth Celebration Dinner, Catch A Pig 5K, Kiss a Pig and Cecil County Golf Tournament.