Snap Fitness, a 24-hour gym, opens in Upper Cross Roads

Snap Fitness Fallston celebrated its grand opening March 5.

Local politicians and business representatives helped owners Heather and Scott Rockhill cut the ribbon for the latest addition to the Crossroads Station Shopping Center in Upper Cross Roads.

Those attending included Harford County Councilman Chad Shrodes; a representatives from Councilman Joe Woods’ office; Jake Adler from the Harford Office of Economic Development; Ryan Del Gallo from the Maryland Small Business Development Center; CIC Contractors; City-Wide Properties; John Taylor, owner of Agape Physical Therapy; Justin Cross with Nutramax Laboratories; Alex Allman with Offit Kurman Law; and Cory Lyons, director of sales and development at Lift Brands.

Snap Fitness Fallston is a much-needed addition to the area, Heather Rockhill said.

It is a 24/7 fitness facility focused on developing healthy lifestyles, but is driven and supported by its strong community culture, she said.