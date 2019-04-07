Harford Library CEO Mary Hastler named an Influential Marylander, for a second time

Harford County Public Library CEO Mary Hastler received one of The Daily Record's 2019 Influential Marylander awards at a reception and dinner March 28 at The Grand Lodge of Maryland in Hunt Valley.

It was the second time Hastler received the honor.

Fifty-three Influential Marylanders were selected by the editors of The Daily Record for their significant contributions to their respective fields and for their leadership in Maryland in the following areas: civic leadership, communications, education, finance, freestyle, general business, health care, law, philanthropy, real estate and technology. Elected officials are not eligible for this award because they are by nature influential.

"It is such an honor to be recognized as an Influential Marylander," Hastler said. "Every day my goal is to provide the library's customers and the community with the best possible experience, whether it be with books, technology, activities or programs. I am so humbled to receive this award and congratulate all the honorees."

The Daily Record launched Influential Marylanders in 2007 to recognize those who are leaving a mark on the community throughout the state.

"Influential Marylanders shape and enrich the communities in which they live and work. They know how to get things done," Suzanne Fischer-Huettner, publisher of The Daily Record, said. "They demonstrate their influence in the community every day. The Daily Record is pleased to call them Influential Marylanders."