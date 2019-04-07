WHFC spring pledge drive runs through April 20

WHFC 91.1 FM, a broadcast service of Harford Community College, is holding a Spring Pledge Drive through April 20.

Donations will help WHFC provide quality programming for the community and educational opportunities for HCC students.

Donate online at www.whfc911.org, by calling 443-412-2356 weekdays 8:30 a.m. to 4:30 pm. or mailing a check to WHFC-FM, 401 Thomas Run Road, Bel Air, MD 21015.

Thank you gifts, including WHFC static-cling decals, “Travel With Rick Steves” DVDs and WHFC T-shirts will be sent to eligible donors.

WHFC is the independent, commercial-free source for music and information in Harford County, parts of neighboring counties and worldwide via the Internet. The station does not employ the use of robots or voice tracking — WHFC is real radio with real people who entertain and inform its listeners.

The station is popular with its listeners. For the third year in row, WHFC 91.1 FM won “Favorite Local Radio Station” in the 2018 Harford County Living Community Choice Awards.

Harford Community College’s Gary Helton, coordinator for the radio station, was selected “Favorite Local Radio Personality” in that same competition.

WHFC-FM’s mission is to provide Harford County and surrounding jurisdictions high-quality programming as diverse as its listening audience.

The station serves as a superb training facility for Harford Community College students and interested community volunteers desiring a creative outlet and/or future employment in media.

WHFC takes pride in producing and presenting programs that reflect community tastes and standards, rather than dictate them. The program alternatives presented allow WHFC to serve a broad cross section of listeners in Harford County, plus significant sections of Baltimore, Cecil, Kent and Queen Anne's counties in Maryland, as well as York and Lancaster counties in Pennsylvania.