'Charlotte’s Web' to be staged at Amoss Center on April 12

TheaterWorksUSA’s production of Charlotte’s Web will be performed Friday at 7 p.m. in the Amoss Center in Bel Air.

The classic story of friendship, based on the book by E.B. White, will warm hearts young and old as it charms its way onto the stage.

Down on the Zuckerman Farm, Wilbur, an irresistible young pig, is determined to avoid the butcher. With the help of his friends (especially the magnificent spider, Charlotte), Wilbur is not only safe, but learns that true friends live in our hearts forever. This musical adaptation of the novel, named one of the best American children’s books of the past 200 years, will enchant audiences of all ages.

Tickets for Charlotte’s Web are $10 to $16 and are available by visiting LIVEatHarfordCC.com, at the HCC Ticket Office in the Chesapeake Center or by calling 443-412-2211.

All venues are accessible to individuals with disabilities. Patrons requiring special seating arrangements may purchase accessible seating online at LIVEatHarfordCC.com or by calling 443-412-2211. Assisted listening system headsets are available in the Chesapeake Theater and the Amoss Center.

The HCC Special Events & Performances Calendar is made possible by a grant from the Maryland State Arts Council, an agency funded by the State of Maryland and the National Endowment for the Arts; grants from the Maryland State Arts Council through the Harford County Cultural Arts Board; grants from other federal and state agencies; corporate and individual contributions; and contributions from the Harford Community College Foundation Inc. This show is part of the BGE Family Series.