At Edgewood or Joppatowne, Smith a winner in 300-meter dash

Evelyn Smith wore red, not a purple, when she won the 300-meter dash in her first indoor track meet of the season last Friday at CCBC Essex in Baltimore.

Last year, Smith won the 300 at Essex in her high school track debut as a Joppatowne freshman. This time, in the red uniform of Edgewood she ran 45.26 seconds to beat by 0.19 Harford Tech standout Petronilla Onyebadi, winner of the 55 dash in 7.81 earlier in the meet.

Smith, who transferred to Edgewood this year, was one of several outstanding underclassmen in the meet, in which 15 high school teams competed, including six from Harford.

Fallston freshman Kennedy Mendoza won the girls’ 800-meter run for the second time this season. She displayed a strong kick on the last lap to finish in 2:29.12 and edged Bel Air junior Ava Groeller (2:29.80) and C. Milton Wright junior Lindsay Perry (2:29.82). Perry was the runner-up in the 1600 in 5:30.72 earlier in the meet.

Harford Tech sophomore Caitlin Bobb ran the 500 meters for the first time and, predictably, the 400-meter state champ won it easily in 1:21.93. She then pulled double duty in the relays, first in the 4x160 to win with Onyebadi, Hunter Rae Green and Lyric Kelley in 1:29.31. Bobb’s second relay was the 4x400 with Nya Ray, Green and Onyebadi, winning in 4:33.88 on the 160-meter oval.

Kelley won the 55 hurdles in a personal best of 9.69 and tied for second in the high jump at 4-6 behind teammate Beyonce Kelly.

In all, the Tech girls won six events to lead the team scoring.

Bel Air won two events and placed second in team scoring. Rebekah Cross took the 3,200 in 12:20.74 and the 4x800 team of Mackenzie Morrison, Riley McDermott, Katherine Ausmus and Cross won in 10:41.80.

Simpson leads Tech boys

Kaya Simpson won the straightaway double, as he did at the Essex meet a week earlier, to lead the Tech boys to a runner-up team finish. The senior speedster first won the 55 dash in 6.80 seconds, 0.18 ahead of teammate Jhalil Cooper. He then won the 55 hurdles in 7.86 and later ran on the winning 4x160 relay team with Cooper, Anthony McKinzie and Justin Holley.

Tech’s Shannon Dooley won his specialty, the 800 in 2:12.67, 1.71 seconds ahead of CMW senior Jayden Morley, who also took second in the 500 (1:12.52). Dooley also teamed with Jacob Clendaniel, Kevin Baranoski and Daron Taylor to win the 4x800 in 8:49.48.

With its five wins, Tech scored 113 points to finish 2 points behind Dulaney in the team scoring. A.J. Ianniello supplied 8 of those points with a second-place finish in the pole vault at 11 feet, 6 inches.

Fallston, which placed third with 39 points, got wins from Jameson O’Donald and Giles Daly in the distance races. O’Donald pulled away in the final two laps of the 1600 to finish in 4:49.74, 2.26 seconds ahead of North Harford’s Will Tikiob. Daly won the 3,200 with a 32-second lead in 10:16.74.