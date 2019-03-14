Longtime Dublin News columnist Lorraine Horton, 83, dies

Lorraine Horton, 83, who wrote the Dublin News column for The Aegis for 56 years, died Monday at her home.

Mrs. Horton could write the column because of her involvement in the Dublin and Darlington communities in northern Harford County.

A substitute teacher, she was a member of Dublin United Methodist Church and the United Methodist Women’s Council for more than 50 years and the St. Francis Episcopal Church in Lake Placid, Florida. She was a former member of the Dublin Elementary PTA and Recreation Council and performed a myriad of other duties in the community.

She was involved in Girl Scouts as a troop leader locally and a community leader with the Girl Scouts of Central Maryland for more than 50 years.

She was a volunteer at Upper Chesapeake, a member of the Dublin Dancers square dancing group and a member of the Sweet Adelines. Mrs. Horton was also an active tennis, pickleball and golf until last summer.

Her last column was published Nov. 2, 2018: “Fifty-six years is a long time to be a part of something, and writing the Dublin News has been a huge part of my life.

“With regret, I must inform the readers that I will not be able to continue my column due to my declining health.

“I appreciate all of the help that I have received with the various organizations throughout the community these past years. Without these resources keeping me informed, the news wouldn’t be possible.

“I hope that the readers have enjoyed my time with the Dublin News. It has been a great pleasure in my lifetime to bring information to the people of my hometown. I still see people to this day that say ‘I still read your column!’

“It brings me joy and purpose to know that my words have made a lasting effect, even after all these years.

“Thank you Dublin community for a great 56 years.”

A viewing will be Thursday, March 14, from 6 to 9 p.m. and services will be Friday, March 15, at 10 a.m. at McComas Funeral Home.