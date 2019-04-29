Havre de Grace celebrates the first John O'Neill Day with fireworks, food trucks, beer garden

Next weekend is going to be a busy one in Havre de Grace as the city celebrates the first John O’Neill Day and welcomes visitors to the 38th Annual Decoy & Wildlife Art Festival.

On May 3, 1813, O’Neill manned a cannon by himself and fired it against the enemy during the War of 1812 and wouldn’t leave his post.

“That’s when the city was attacked by the British, and O’Neill defended the city,” Havre de Grace Tourism Manager Lauri Orzewicz said.

In August, the Havre de Grace City Council declared the first Saturday in May as John O’Neill Day. It’s the city’s first municipal holiday and will celebrate heritage and tradition.

Havre de Grace will celebrate John O’Neill Day with Defenders Weekend in Concord Point Park.

The celebration will begin Saturday, May 4 at 7 p.m. with a concert by the 229th Army National Guard Band.

Martin, a history teacher at Aberdeen Middle, will talk about the history of Havre de Grace during the War of 1812 and the importance of O’Neill.

“John O’Neil is not only the first lighthouse keeper, but he is also a war hero to Havre de Grace citizens,” Martin said.

His actions on May 3, 1813, in which he solely attempted to defend the town from British invasion has become “the story of legends,” he said.

“I honestly believe that John O’Neill’s determination, courage and swag lives with every Havre de Grace citizen until this day,” Martin said. “That is why our community has the best citizens and volunteers. Must be something in the water we drink from the Susquehanna.”

The concert will lead up to fireworks that will be fired off a barge off Concord Point.

The festivities will continue Sunday, May 5, in Concord Point Park with two live bands, a large beer garden and 20 food trucks, Orzewicz said.

“The idea is for everyone to bring a blanket or chair and have a picnic, enjoy a family event,” Orzewicz said.

If the fireworks are rained out Saturday, they will be set off Sunday, she said.

Decoy Festival

About 70 vendors are expected for the annual Decoy and Wildlife Art Festival, which runs 8:30 a.m. to 6 p.m. Saturday, May 4, and 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. Sunday, May 5, at the Decoy Museum, 201 Giles St., and the middle school, 401 Lewis Lane.

The festival will not be open on Friday evening this year, Decoy Museum Executive Director Kerri Kneisley said.

In addition to artists exhibiting and selling their art work, food, children’s activities, silent auctions, retriever demonstrations and carving competitions are on tap.

The honorary chairmen are Capt. Joey Jobes of Havre de Grace and John Ingoglia

New this year will be entries in a children’s art contest, which drew pieces from about 85 young people up to age 18.

The art will be on display throughout the middle school and will be judged by festival leaders and popular opinion at 3 p.m. Sunday, May 5. The pieces had to be waterfowl or water-life related.

“I was so amazed at the talent of Harford County kids,” Kneisley said.

Retriever demonstrations that in previous years had been limited to certain times on one day of the festival will be on-hand the entire weekend, she said.

Other events include carving competitions, an old decoy contest and a silent auction and raffle as well as activities for children throughout the day.

“It’s an annual tradition, 38 years of the event,” Kneisley said. “It’s a great opportunity to see and purchase, if you wish, numerous works of art.”

‘The Full Monty’

Tidewater Players will presents “The Full Monty” beginning next weekend at the Cultural Center at the Opera House.

This is the final show of the 2018-2019 season, and is the musical version of the 1997 British film “The Full Monty,” with music by David Yazbek (The Band’s Visit) and book by Terrence McNally (Love! Valour! Compassion!). Set in Buffalo, N.Y., when a steel town announces job layoffs, a scrappy former employee comes up with a novel way to cope with realities of lost wages as well as feelings of lost manhood.

The show, with adult language and situations and brief nudity, runs May 3, 4 and 5, May 10, 11 and 12 and May 17, 18 and 19.

“The Full Monty” is directed by Laurie Starkey, with musical direction by Chris Rose and choreography by Elise Starkey.

Tickets are $20 to $22.