Darlington kicks off Harford's Independence Day celebrations with parade, fireworks on June 29

The Darlington Lions Independence Day Committee’s annual Darlington Independence Day Celebration is Saturday, June 29 and will kick off Harford County’s July 4 festivities.

The parade staging area will be the Darlington Volunteer Fire Company on Castleton Road, starting at 4 p.m. The parade originates at the firehouse, starting promptly at 5:30 p.m.

The parade will include the marching bands from North Harford and Havre de Grace high schools, antique cars and tractors, representation from multiple fire companies, local politicians and floats from various community organizations.

The parade will proceed from the firehouse onto Main Street, then turn onto Shuresville Road and end at Silver Park. These roads will be closed for the duration of the parade.

Following the parade, there will be entertainment, kids games and food vendors at Silver Park to await the start of the fireworks at dusk.

Bel Air

A day of events will begin at 6:45 a.m. with a flag-raising, featuring Disabled American Veterans Chapter 30; American Legion Post 39; Robert Hudson, bugler; and Miss Bel Air 2019 Kelsey Scott, in front of Bel Air High School. Other flag-raising ceremonies will be at 8 a.m. in Rockfield Park, 8:45 a.m. in Shamrock Park and 10:45 a.m. at Bel Air Elementary.

The Bel Air High booster club will serve up pancakes and sausage at the annual breakfast from 7 to 11 a.m. Adults are $8, children younger than 10 are $5.

Horseshoe pitching begins at 8:30 a.m. at Rockfield Park, with registration at 8 a.m.

Free tours of Bel Air’s oldest house, the Hays House, will be given from 9 a.m. to noon by docents in period costumes. The Catherine Street Consort will play period music and country dance tunes using a full family of recorders, along with guitar and percussion.

Family games begin in Shamrock Park with a water balloon toss at 9 a.m., a costume contest at 10, Uncle Sam Says at 11 and a watermelon eating contest for kids and adults at 11:30.

The bike rodeo begins at Bel Air Elementary at 11 a.m. with trophies for best decorated bike for boys and girls and awards in categories of 5 and younger, 6 to 8, 9 to 10 and 11 to 13.

The annual parade begins at 6 p.m. at the intersection of Idlewild and South Main and proceed to the intersection of East Gordon and North Main streets.

Fireworks will be launched from Rockfield Park at about 9:30 p.m.

For more information, see https://belairjuly4.org/schedule.php.

Kingsville

Kingsville also celebrates July 4 with pre-parade music and celebration at the judges’ viewing stand at the corner of Bradshaw and Jerusalem roads.

A fun-filled hour of entertainment features Steve Gambrill “The Extreme Balloon Man,” Upper Falls Dance Academy, the Orioles Bird, Baltimore City Pipe Band, White Tiger Martial Arts and soloist Susie Rising.

The parade begins at 10:50 a.m. from Kingsville Volunteer Fire Company on Bellvue Avenue to St. Paul’s Lutheran Church.

The opening ceremony at the judges’ stand will begin at 11 a.m. and be presided over by Bruce McCubbin, with Christina Massimei performing the national anthem along with the Aberdeen High School Band, directed by Kaitlyn Wittman. The national anthem will be coordinated with a flyover at 11:10 a.m. by the Maryland Air National Guard. The U.S. Army CECOM Color Guard will present the flag for the Pledge of Allegiance led by Star Scout Miguel Acosta of Troop 130 from Perry Hall.

The parade will feature eight bands, including the Baltimore City Pipe Band and the Aberdeen, C. Milton Wright, Joppatowne, Edgewood, North Harford, Havre de Grace and Patterson Mill high school marching bands.

The 2019 grand marshals are Bill and Mary Jo Button.

The 39th consecutive parade is sponsored by the Greater Kingsville Civic Association Inc. and Kingsville Volunteer Fire Company.

Visit www.kingsvilleparade.org for details regarding the parade.

Celebrations on July 6

Havre de Grace and the Edgewood/Joppatowne communities will hold their July 4 events on Saturday, July 6.

In Havre de Grace, the parade down Union Avenue is from 2 to 4 p.m. The theme for this year’s celebration theme “Havre de Grace Honors First Responders” and the event will focus on honoring and recognizing local first responders.

The Amish Outlaws will perform an energetic and family-friendly show in Hutchins Park from 7 to 9 p.m. The cost is $10 in advance and $15 at the gate. Hutchins Park, 121 St. John St., is an ideal spot to watch the fireworks.

The fireworks, which begin at dusk, are shot directly off Concord Point but can be seen all along the shoreline in Havre de Grace.

For more information, visit http://havredegracejuly4th.org/parade/.

The Edgewood Joppatowne Independence Day Parade moves back to Edgewood this year with the theme “Heroes on Parade.”

The parade, from 6 to 8 p.m., begins at the Edgewood Boys and Girls Club and ending at Edgewood Elementary School. It will feature marching bands, floats, antique cars, balloons and more with marchers from Edgewood and Joppatowne.

After the parade, from 7 to 11 p.m., is a free concert by Don’t Stop at Towne Grill and Pub, 1006 Joppa Farm Road, on the outdoor patio.

Visit http://www.edgewoodjoppatowneparade.org/index.html for more information.