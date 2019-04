A body was found on the CSX railroad tracks in Aberdeen last week, police said.

Aberdeen Police received a call around 7:15 a.m. Thursdsay for a report of an object on the tracks near West Bel Air Avenue, Lt. Will Reiber said.

Officers responded and found a person deceased, he said.

The investigation was turned over to CSX Police, he said.

A spokesperson for CSX said they were looking into the incident.

The story will be updated.