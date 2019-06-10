Bel Air July 4 parade deadline extended to June 20, units request more time

The deadline to apply to be in the 2019 July 4th parade has been extended to June 20.

“Originally, the deadline was set for June 13,” Parade Chairman Michael Blum said. “But a lot of units have contacted me, stating that they needed more time to get themselves organized, so we decided to give them a extra week.”

“We are especially looking for more floats, marching units, Scout troops, packs and dens, clubs, antique vehicles of all kinds, and of course musical units,” Blum said. “Our theme for 2019 is ‘Celebrating Bel Air — Our Home Town.’ We think that a lot of groups could have fun illustrating this theme, as well as honoring our country and our heritage by their presence. We already have a lot of great units, and 20 bands, but we are always looking for more.”

Participation in the parade is by acceptance of application only. Municipal, personal, religious, organizational, commercial and business entities are encouraged to apply. All interested persons or groups should visit www.belairjuly4.org and follow the links to “join the parade,” where they will find the parade rules and an online application form, with full instructions.

The 2019 Bel Air July 4th Parade steps off at 6 pm on Thursday, July 4, beginning at the intersection of South Main Street and Idlewild Street, and proceeding north on Main Street to East Gordon Street, just past the Harford County Historical Society headquarters. The reviewing stand is on the west side of S. Main Street, just past the County Office building.

Other events in Bel Air on July 4 include flag-raising ceremonies; the traditional pancake breakfast; horseshoe pitching; family entertainments including water balloon toss, watermelon eating, costume contests, Uncle Sam Says and a bicycle rodeo. The day concludes with a fireworks display, sponsored by the Jones Junction auto dealerships. All events are free and open to the public, except the pancake breakfast, which charges a small fee. The committee is also seeking businesses to sponsor the various bands in the parade.

Complete information, schedule, locations, maps and more may be found at www.belairjuly4.org.