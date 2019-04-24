Chick-fil-A in Bel Air slated to open May 8

The new Chick-fil-A at the corner of Baltimore Pike and Kelly Avenue in Bel Air is scheduled open in less than two weeks.

After months of mostly weather-related delays, the restaurant is set to open at 6 a.m. May 8. Operators had been hoping to open in February.

The opening will include the 24-hour First 100 Campout, which is open to residents in the following Harford ZIP codes: 21009, 21014, 21015, 21018, 21047 and 21050.

Winners will receive a promotional card valid for 52 free chicken sandwich meals.

Visit https://thechickenwire.chick-fil-a.com/News/Future-Openings for more information about the opening contest.