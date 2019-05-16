Aberdeen: Don't forget to mow your grass

As temperatures get warmer and rainy weather remains in the forecast, grass grows faster and higher.

The City Code says it unlawful for any vegetation, other than trees, cultivated crops or cultivated ornamental shrubbery or plants, to grow to a height exceeding 12 inches on any lot or parcel of land less than 3 acres.Residents and/or property owners are responsible for maintaining their lawns to ensure grass and other vegetation does not exceed 12 inches in height.

Aberdeen has a code enforcement officer, who’s part of the Aberdeen Police Department. All of them are on the lookout for offenders.

A majority of Aberdeen citizens are out mowing or paying others to mow their yards. But there are a few who consistently subject their neighbors and the rest of the community with trying to see how long they can let the grass grow before it’s mowed, according to the city’s newsletter.

High grass is not only unsightly it can be a haven to rodents, insects and other nuisance animals. Grass at a height violating the code can be a health and safety issue.If you are in violation of the code, a letter will be sent explaining the violation and the corrective steps to take. The City would prefer compliance to fines or confrontation, according to the newsletter. However, failure to comply may result in a citation and fine.

To discuss a possible violation or any other codes matter, call Code Enforcement Officer Granruth at 410-272-2121, prompt 5.

APG commander’s last council meeting

The next city council meeting will be at 7:30 p.m. May 20 at Aberdeen City Hall. The council is scheduled to be joined by Maj. Gen. Randy Taylor, APG’s Senior Commander, who will provide an update on installation activities and initiatives. This will be the general’s last brief to the Aberdeen City Council before he departs to his next assignment in Omaha, Nebraska.

A chance to win $150

How would you like to win $150? Just sign up to pay water and sewer bills online under “online payments.” Consistently pay your bills online and you could be drawn as the winner at the end of June 2020.

National Bike to Work Day

Friday is National Bike to Work Day, which celebrates bicycling as a healthy commuting option while promoting public awareness of its safety and environmental benefits. There will be four pit stops in Harford County — APG North, APG South, Bel Air and Havre de Grace — here you can get refreshments, bicycle checkups and prizes.

For more information and to register, visit the official Bike to Work Day MD page biketoworkmd.com.

Aberdeen Farmer's Market

Aberdeen's 2019 Farmer's Market will take place every Thursday from 4 to 7 p.m. through Aug. 29 at Festival Park, 50 N. Parke St.

Come out for fresh produce and hand-crafted products made locally in Aberdeen and Harford County. Twenty-one different vendors will be in attendance throughout the season.

Flags of Honor

The Aberdeen Chamber of Commerce is hosting the Flags of Honor Sponsorship Program to remember the service and sacrifice of our Veterans or Active Duty service members.

The cost is $50 per American Flag with plaque (sponsors can be individuals or companies; corporate sponsors will have their company name featured) and each flag will be on display at Festival Park throughout the weekend of May 24 to 27.

Proceeds will be utilized to provide scholarships to high school seniors moving on to higher education.

Visit www.aberdeencc.org/flags-of-honor-sponsorship/ for more information.

Memorial Day ceremony

The VFW Post 10128 and the American Legion Bernard L. Tobin Post will be cosponsoring a Memorial Day ceremony at 11 a.m. May at the Veteran's Memorial Park on the corner of N. Rogers St. and N. Parke St., to honor those brave men and women who have passed in service to our nation. Come out and support the American heroes who gave their lives to protect the liberties and freedoms we hold dear.

Maryland Foodie Festival

Sponsored by the Restaurant Association of Maryland (RAM), the Maryland Foodie Festival will be June 22 at Ripken Stadium. This festival will include food pairings and samplings from restaurants throughout Maryland, three sanctioned food competitions, live music, and more. Visit www.facebook.com/marylandfoodiefest/ for more information.