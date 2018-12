Matt Button / Aegis staff / Baltimore Sun Media Group

Bel Air Middle School seventh grader Victor Smith, smiles big and reacts to the cheers from the stands as he nears the finish with some help from teacher Jillian Ebner during the seventh grade girls run of the Bel Air Middle School Turkey Trot run Thursday morning. User Upload Caption: Bel Air Middle School's annual Turkey Trot run Thursday at the school.