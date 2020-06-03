Pet World: Quarantine with pets required before transition to assisted-living facility

Option 1: Offer to let the cat stay inside your home, but he/she must remain in the guest room, where your parents will be sleeping, the entire time. This arrangement allows the cat to sleep with your parents and allows your parents to spend time in the room with the cat whenever they want, which is not something they can do if the cat is in the garage. Use a baby gate leading up to the guest room to keep your dogs from getting too close to the room, and to allow one more layer of protection should the cat accidentally bolt into the hall. From the sound of his sedentary life, though, he seems like he will mostly just sleep when your parents aren’t in the room.