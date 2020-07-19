How ultra-black fish disappear in the deepest seas

Ultra-black birds, butterflies and spiders do something similar, but perhaps in a less efficient way, said Karen Osborn, a zoologist at the Smithsonian National Museum of Natural History and an author on the study, which she began in 2014. Rather than using the same structure — melanosomes — to absorb and deflect light, as fish do, these land-living animals embed their melanin in mazes of bumps, boxes or spikes that bounce photons back and forth. What deep-sea fish do “is a much simpler system,” Osborn said.