For this tribe, saving a river means saving the sturgeon

THE YAKAMA NATION, Wash. — For centuries, sturgeon the size of great white sharks swam the Columbia River. Its currents spread their eggs, scattering them across the bottom. Its waterfalls churned up food for them to eat. Some lived as long as 150 years and grew longer than 15 feet.
But in the late 1800s, commercial fishermen came, killing the enormous fish for their caviar, which was shipped around the country as a delicacy. Half a century later, in the 1930s, hydroelectric dams fractured the river’s snaking flow. Soon, the entire Columbia basin, which stretches through the Pacific Northwest into Canada, faced a profound ecological disruption. Along with many other species, the sturgeon population dwindled to a fraction of what it once was.
But in the past decade, the fish have been coming back. In 2009, Donella C. Miller started building the Yakama Nation White Sturgeon Management Project in an abandoned cornfield in Toppenish, Washington, about 160 miles southeast of Seattle. To date, she and her dedicated crew of three men have released more than 91,000 sturgeon into the river.
“They seem ancient,” she said. “They just look through you.”
As she walks by the series of pools in the hatchery, Miller often drags her fingertips across the surface of the water, just saying hello. A wave, maybe, from the other side.
“It’s like you’re looking at that history,” she said. “They’re like elders.”
Last year, after nurturing a handful of adult females for a decade, Miller harvested them for their eggs. Miller, an enrolled member of the Yakama Nation, sent their roe to be processed into caviar. It was an experiment, a small commercial side project budding off from her larger focus on conservation.
For Miller, who prefers her caviar spooned onto a potato chip, the primary focus is restoring the sturgeon population. Although caviar as we eat it today is not a historic Yakama food — Miller’s forebears boiled the eggs, rather than eating them uncooked — the luxury product serves as an ambassador for her broader mission.
Last year, she started selling the caviar to Crafted, a farm-to-table restaurant in downtown Yakima that is frequented by the local agriculture barons. Miller hopes the delicacy might be useful to a broader intertribal effort to protect the river system.
“The Columbia River is literally our livelihood,” said Miller, 45. “Our natural resources sustain us, so it’s our responsibility to take care of them. Who better to do it than the people it means the most to?”
She had to pay for processing last year, which resulted in a net loss. Her operation will be viable only if she can process the roe herself, but the coronavirus pandemic has interrupted her plans to build a sanitized space to process the roe. Sturgeon are a long-term investment.
“If anything, with this project, we’ve been forced to learn patience,” Miller said, laughing. “Thinking like a sturgeon, it’ll be all right in the long-term.”
In the hatchery, most of the fish are babies, which Miller will release into the Columbia when they’re almost a year old. But some, which she raises to breed, are enormous. The 8-foot fish knock against one another, jousting with their armor and breastplates, their dull eyes flat on top of their heads.
Today, fishing on the river is tightly controlled, so when she releases the fish into the wild, they have a good chance of survival. Those regulations are necessary, because sturgeon are vulnerable to overfishing and habitat destruction. They take a long time to reach sexual maturity, she said, and only spawn every few years.
“Compared to any other species of fish, sturgeon do disappear very rapidly,” said Richard Adams Carey, the author of “The Philosopher Fish: Sturgeon, Caviar, and the Geography of Desire.”
In the late 19th century, the taste for caviar devastated the sturgeon population. The first verified sale of white sturgeon was in 1884, five years before the Washington Territory became the 42nd state.
By 1892, commercial fishing for white sturgeon had peaked, with a harvest of nearly 5.5 million pounds, according to a 2011 report released by the Oregon Department of Fish and Wildlife. By 1899, regulations were introduced — a minimum size limit, a four-month fishing season. But it was too late; the fishery collapsed. Just seven years after the peak, less than 75,000 pounds of sturgeon were harvested.
Just a few decades later, in the early 1930s, construction began on the Grand Coulee and Bonneville dams. In 1975, the last major dams in the basin were completed.
Today, the Columbia River is more a chain of reservoirs, a reverse archipelago. Nearly half of the hydropower electricity generated in the United States comes from more than 270 hydropower dams that segment the river and its tributaries. The Bonneville Lock & Dam alone generates enough electricity to power about 900,000 homes, or a city the size of San Francisco.
Irrigation canals spider out from the reservoirs into the fertile Yakima Valley, watering grapes for wine and hops for beer. Much of the food grown in the basin — Idaho wheat and potatoes, Washington apples — is then loaded onto boats and shipped down the river, lock by lock, to the Pacific Ocean.
Of all the fish imperiled by the dams, salmon have received the most attention and protection. Before 1850, experts believe, up to 16 million salmon and steelhead trout returned to spawn each year in the Columbia River basin, according to the Northwest Power and Conservation Council. This year, the Idaho, Oregon, and Washington fish and wildlife agencies predict only 1.2 million fish will return.
For decades, experts have tried to stem the decline with fish ladders, which allow the salmon to swim upstream to spawn. But $16 billion worth of recovery efforts have not stopped the loss, and salmon numbers remain troublingly low.
The funds have not helped the sturgeon, either, as the large fish cannot always climb the ladders built for salmon. As a result, different sturgeon populations are walled off from one another, which limits genetic diversity.
Dams also slow the flow of the river, endangering babies. Once, eggs were dispersed over miles, tumbling in the currents. Now, they clump together in the slow-moving water, an easy snack for predators.
Spiritually, many members of the Yakama Nation are committed to protecting the river system. From creation stories to contemporary struggles over fishing rights, the nation’s identity is intimately linked to the health of the ecosystem.
“If they disappear, we will disappear,” said Gerald Lewis, the chairman of the Fish and Wildlife Committee of the Yakama Nation Tribal Council. “We’re pretty much tied together.”
Miller carries this philosophy with her. She was born into a community where disputes raged over treaty fishing rights. Her mother remembers playing on the rocks as Miller’s grandfather fished for sturgeon at the now-submerged Celilo Falls.
As an adult, Miller earned a degree in fisheries resources at the University of Idaho. She spent time working in other tribal, state and commercial hatcheries along the basin, juggling her work in conservation with the responsibilities of caring for her family.
“Our natural resources are sacred to us,” she said. “It’s up to us to oversee them.”
But although leaders of the Yakama and Lummi nations have called for the removal of three dams on the Columbia, Miller instead sidesteps the issue.
She considers the dams the greatest threat to the sturgeon habitat — along with pollution, climate change and urbanization — but has sought out a workaround. By releasing the 3,000 sturgeon as juveniles, rather than babies, she is bypassing the earliest part of their life cycle, when they are most vulnerable to predators.
“This is sovereignty in action,” said Paul Ward, the program manager of the Yakama Nation Fisheries, speaking of intertribal white sturgeon recovery efforts across the basin. “This is taking control of our future.”
Protecting the river system is part of her heritage, and her national connection to natural resources. Her great-grandfather and great-great-grandfather, both chiefs, were part of a group that spoke out against the construction of the Bonneville Dam. She keeps a photograph of them above her desk.
It is also part of her family trauma. Her grandfather was forced into a boarding school, away from the Columbia. When he came back, he no longer spoke Yakama. She grew up hunting and fishing, but finds traditional species fewer and farther between. Her children do not know the taste of some foods she grew up eating.
“We’re still here and still doing this work,” Miller said. “These animals, these fish, they give their lives to sustain us. It’s our responsibility to protect them.”
Although the pandemic will set her back, Miller is unwilling to endanger her staff, who have worked alongside her for years. During the lockdown, she has made 800 masks for her community.
Still, the virus has hit Yakima hard: According to data compiled by The New York Times, more than 3,891 people have been infected and more than 95 have died. It is planting time, and agricultural workers live and work in close quarters. In early May, Yakima County had the highest rate of cases on the West Coast.
“Looking at it from a long-term perspective, it’s worth it to protect human lives,” Miller said. “The fish have been around for 5 million years. They’re not going away if we don’t stock any this year.”
In the long run, the gap — or “brood year” — will not significantly endanger her caviar operation. Females are on a two- to three-year fertility cycle. If they do not release their eggs, they just reabsorb them into their bodies, she said.
“They’re like, ‘Eh, oh well,’” she said. “‘I am going to live to be 150, and spawn 50 times. Waiting out this year is all right.’”
