How to move your elephant during a pandemic

In the fashion of the time, Mara’s enclosure was built to look like the romantic ruins of a Hindu temple. But for her it was a difficult home, small and tense, crowded with two other elephants. They were African elephants, a different species than Mara, who is an Asian elephant, and because they did not get along, keepers made sure they never shared their small space — swapping them back and forth between the indoor and outdoor sections of the enclosure every day. Mara spent a lot of time standing inside, although elephants need to walk a lot to digest properly and to keep their feet healthy, and she spent a lot of time alone, although elephants are deeply social. She often spent hours swaying her head in a circle, a stereotypic behavior considered a sign of stress in captive elephants. Visitors watched the same behavior in a polar bear, Winner, before he died in a heat wave in 2012. A few years later, two of the zoo’s sea lions died within days of each other.