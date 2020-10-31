Fungie, Ireland’s missing dolphin, ‘goes with the tide’

Solitary dolphins — ones that live alone, and sometimes settle in one area, rather than range the seas in sociable pods — are not unusual. But Fungie, estimated to be over 40 years old, was remarkable both for his longevity — the median age of a bottle nose dolphin in the wild is believed to vary between 8 and 17 years — and his friendliness to swimmers and boats. He was first noticed in Dingle harbor in 1983, but it was several years before he gained national fame in the Irish news media, and then his reputation spread abroad.