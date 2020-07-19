How a velvet ant (which is a wasp) got its white fluff

The first clue was the wasp’s color. Wilson’s lab studies Müllerian mimicry, a defense mechanism whereby different species develop similar traits, with the result that predators learn to avoid the whole group. The thistledown belongs to a mimicry ring of whitish and fuzzy velvet ants, many of which resemble the creosote fruit, at least to the human eye. But humans and animals perceive the world differently, particularly with regard to ultraviolet light. When the researchers measured the spectral reflectance of the wasps and the fruit, the two reflected different amounts of UV light, meaning they would look distinct from one another in the eyes of, say, a bumblebee.