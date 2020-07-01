Pet World: Man’s kindness creates a dilemma for future care of cats

I started feeding two feral kittens when they were about six-months-old. Over the next year they began acting more like domestic cats. They would come when called, often were waiting for me, lived mostly in my yard, meowed, looked directly at me, and let me sit with them. The male liked being petted. He purrs, curls up beside me, plays with me, and often follows me around. This winter, I brought them into my sunroom at night and during inclement weather. I later kept them inside so they could be fixed. I thought this was temporary, but they seemed to settle in as indoor cats. They are still nervous about sudden moods or noises. The female still will not let me touch her, but she is increasingly comfortable around me. Neither likes being picked up.