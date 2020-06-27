xml:space="preserve">
Use these 6 products to pottytrain your puppy while working from home

By TCA Staff
Tribune Content Agency
Jun 27, 2020 8:32 AM
(Dreamstime/TNS)
Maybe you’re one of the thousands of people who saw coronavirus lockdowns as the perfect opportunity to adopt a furry friend, and now you have to balance working from home with puppy training. These products can help with that.

Tribune Publishing may earn a commission if you purchase a product through one of our links.

The timer is your friend.

Timer (TNS)
[Available here]

As a reward - and a diversion - use an enrichment toy.

Enrichment dog toy (TNS)
[Available here]

Create designated spaces using a big, comfy dog bed ...

Dog bed (TNS)
[Available here]

... and less comfy, but just as important, pet gate.

Pet gate (TNS)
[Available here]

Give your new roommate some privacy with a dog crate.

Dog crate (TNS)
[Available here]

No backyard ? No problem.

Pet exercise pen (TNS)
[Available here]

Distributed by Tribune Content Agency, LLC.

