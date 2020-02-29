“Many healthy dogs shed their own species of coronavirus in their feces. I do not know how specific the current COVID-19 test is in regards to other coronaviruses. The fact that the reaction was “weak” makes me suspicious that it is a cross-reaction,” he said by email Friday night. “Therefore, until someone can actually use the human tests on known samples of canine coronavirus as well as coronaviruses from other animals, I would not get upset about such a report.”