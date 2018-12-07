Lakeland caps unbeaten season with state title win over St. Thomas Aquinas

It was a familiar finish for Lakeland in the Class 7A football state championship game, but one that was long overdue by Dreadnaught standards.

Lakeland (15-0) defeated Fort Lauderdale St. Thomas Aquinas (13-2) in a state final for the fifth time in six meetings, this time winning 33-20 in front of an announced crowd of 6,693 at Camping World Stadium.

Aquinas defeated the Dreadnaughts for the 2008 state championship after losing to them three straight times in title games from 2004-06.

Lakeland forced two turnovers, recorded four sacks and rushed for 277 yards Friday while claiming the program’s seventh state title in all under 43-year head coach Bill Castle.

Aquinas made things interesting while getting within three points twice in the third quarter, which featured a 30-point scoring spree between the teams. Daniel Carter reached the end zone on a run of 5 yards to make it a 17-14 game, but the Raiders failed to score again until two minutes remained while the game was already out of reach.

After Lakeland booted a 25-yard field goal midway through the third to add to its advantage, Aquinas fumbled the ball away on the next play from scrimmage. The Dreadnaughts capitalized by scoring on a 1-yard run up the middle by Jaharie Martin to extend the advantage to 26-14.

Lakeland’s Fenley Graham tied a state-championship-game record early in the third quarter when he took a kickoff 99 yards for a touchdown, which put the Dreadnaughts in front 17-7. That tied an FHSAA finals record for longest kick return set in 1993 by Miami Southridge’s Darren Davis, who did the same against Bradenton Manatee in a 5A final.

The Dreadnaughts, who overcame two lost fumbles, came up with a pair of defensive stops in the second quarter to help them piece together a 10-0 halftime lead.

Aquinas had the ball at the 1-yard line after its drive was extended by way of a Lakeland infraction on fourth down. But a penalty and sack by Khalil Crawford forced a field-goal try that the Raiders missed from 30 yards out.

Demarkcus Bowman promptly electrified the crowd, which featured a visiting sideline packed with Lakeland supporters, when he took the handoff and raced 80 yards for a touchdown on the very next play. Bowman led all players with 211 yards rushing on 22 carries and finished the season with 2,422 yards and 36 touchdowns.

The Raiders missed on a 35-yard field-goal try on its next possession. Lakeland ran 14 plays from there, including a conversion on fourth down, before settling for a 38-yard kick from Jace Hohenthaner with 15 seconds to play in the half.

Crawford had a game-high nine tackles and two tackles-for-loss in the win.

Lakeland’s unbeaten run included a 37-20 win over Apopka in the regular season and a 56-21 win last week over Edgewater in the state semifinals.

Aquinas arrived with a No. 7 national ranking by USA Today but was beaten for the sixth time in its eight postseason meetings with Lakeland.

