Camille Evans, managing partner, Virtus LLP

Last week: HAVE YOU ASKED THE STUDENTS? Florida Schools are on track to re-open in some fashion this fall. The only thing clear is that there is no consensus on when and how this should be done, even within our own families. While navigating this process, I encourage all families and community leaders to engage our children in the conversations. Their input should be highly regarded, as they are the largest group of stakeholders at the table, and are the ones that have to live out whatever plan we come up with.

Looking ahead: FEWER SYMBOLS, MORE EQUITY: Statues are coming down (again), people are kneeling (again), buildings are being renamed (again), the ice cream truck song has been outed (again), and pledges and public statements are being made (again). But in the time of this clarion call to confront and rectify long-tenured and harshly protected systemic racial disparities, we must move quickly past the symbols and zero in on establishing sustained progress in equity and economic opportunity. So, what are you doing now and what are you doing next?