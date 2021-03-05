Our panel of 100 influential leaders discusses the most important issues affecting you.
Dick Batchelor, president, Dick Batchelor Management Group
Last week: CONSTITUTIONAL BYPASS: When the Legislature begins with a mantra of “Constitution notwithstanding,” watch out for your constitutional rights. The Republican leadership wants to statutorily attack the minimum-wage amendment. They want to change the THC content of medical marijuana, in conflict with the constitutional amendment. And they want to make it harder for the voters to directly petition our government by amending the state constitution. Tell them it’s your basic right and tell them you’re not willing to give it up without a strong hue and cry at the ballot box!
John L. Evans Jr., consulting unit chief for a global investment firm; former congressional staffer
Last week: TEACHER’S HYPOCRISY: This, my fellow Central Floridians, is a Wamperdoodle -- that is, hypocrisy matchless in proportion. Recently, Matt Meyer, president of the American Teachers Chapter in Berkeley, Calif., was caught on camera dropping his daughter off at private school. Meanwhile, out of the other side of his mouth, he’s telling parents it’s unsafe for their children to be at public school. Eegads. What a frightful bureaucrat. Teachers unions are a prime threat to our republic. Stay tuned.
Glenton Gilzean Jr., president/CEO, Central Florida Urban League
Last week: UNRECOGNIZED ALLY: While Orlando will not be mentioned in any of the tributes to Vernon Jordan, our community lost a tremendous ally on March 1. As the former president of the National Urban League, it was under his leadership that the Metropolitan Orlando Urban League was chartered in 1978. Jordan paved the way for our organization’s empowerment efforts which has lifted up more than 50,000 individuals in our community over the past 40 years. Unbeknownst to many, Jordan’s commitment to Central Florida four decades ago still resonates today. We are all beneficiaries of it and so many owe him a debt of gratitude for it.
Francisco Gonzalez, philanthropy director, National Review Institute
Last week: HAPPY WITH CPAC: While I did not attend CPAC, I was at many of its side events and proud to see Orlando playing host to this national event that brings together national leaders, influential public figures and media. I talked to well over 100 people who came in from other states. They were so excited to be in Florida, where they were free to move about comfortably. It was a welcome contrast to D.C. and many of the more locked-down states most of them came from. They couldn’t stop talking about how Florida just seems to be doing everything right.
Looking ahead: SABATINI MOVING UP? State Rep. Anthony Sabatini is set for “a big announcement” this Monday at his family’s restaurant near Howey-in-the-Hills. Sabatini has risen into statewide and national popularity, especially over the past year, by being the most vocal member of the Florida Legislature standing up for liberty over lockdowns and mandates. Expect the representative once dubbed “the worst person in the Florida Legislature” by the Orlando Sentinel to take his talents to the next level. Florida will have two new congressional seats in 2022, and maybe a retirement or two. That is likely his move.
Jeff Hayward, president and CEO, Heart of Florida United Way
Last week: ECONOMY ON THE BRINK: Federal unemployment benefits expire on March 14. In December, unemployment numbers revealed, of the 10.1 million Floridians, 614,000 are unemployed. In Central Florida, when COVID hit, nearly 350,000 ALICE (Asset Limited, Income Constrained, Employed) households were one emergency away from financial ruin. This does not include households who were not on the brink and are now ALICE. This set the stage for today’s economic crisis, which will continue to be real as the hardest-hit parts of our economy recover. The government, nonprofit and business sectors must continue to invest in helping residents as they weather the ongoing storm.
Viviana Janer, vice chairwoman, Osceola County Commission
Last week: HELPING THE HOMELESS: As the first development specifically for the chronically homeless population in Osceola, the County Commission has committed up to $900,000 for development of 30 units of permanent supportive housing. The partnership is between the county, Park Place Behavioral Health, the City of Kissimmee and Birdsong Development. Osceola County’s funds will be used for construction, which is predicted to begin in January 2022. Park Place will provide services to residents such as case management, therapy, mental health and substance-abuse treatment. The outcome? A home for the homeless and a reduction in costs at the jail where those with such challenges often end up.
David Kay, rabbi, Congregation Ohev Shalom
Last week: BRIGHT FUTURES DISCREPANCY: Raise your hand if you work in the same field you studied or trained for when you were 18. Department of Labor statistics suggest Americans average 12 jobs in their working lives. A bill introduced to the Florida Legislature links the amount of Bright Futures scholarship money a student can get to a list of specific degree and certificate programs. The list will be re-evaluated every term, so a major that gets more Bright Futures funding in the fall might get less that spring. And who decides what’s more worthy…and why?
Looking ahead: PASSOVER PREP: There's a certain irony to the preparations for the approaching Jewish holiday of Passover. It's our Festival of Freedom, but it's one of the most labor-intensive weeks of the year. Fulfilling the Biblical requirement of divesting ourselves of "leavening" (which doesn't mean exactly what you might think it means, by the way) demands thorough housecleaning, scouring grocery stores for kosher-for-Passover foods, and swapping out all your dishes, cookware and utensils. Yet, Passover -- especially the Seder on the first night -- is the most-observed holiday in the Jewish world. Freedom is something worth working for.
Ric Keller, lawyer, former member of Congress
Last week: UCF COACH UPGRADE: So your girlfriend breaks up with you and tells you she’s found someone better. Then you quickly bounce back with supermodel Kate Upton, who knows how cool you are. Well, that’s exactly what happened to the UCF football program. Their coach leaves them for oranger (not greener) pastures. Then UCF bounces back with the former SEC coach of the year, Gus Malzahn of Auburn. I’d love to see Malzahn and quarterback Dillon Gabriel team up to beat Auburn again in the Peach Bowl. I can almost hear the Toby Keith song, “How do you like me now?”
Ken LaRoe, Founder, Climate First Bank I/O
Last week: FALSE IDOL: The golden Donald Trump statue at CPAC was an oxymoronic monument to Trump-supporter hypocrisy. Supporters claim to be beholden to the Bible and yet, in direct conflict with their proclaimed Christian faith, the Trump base sacrilegiously showed fealty to a false idol.
Looking ahead: HOTEL BOYCOTT: Hyatt and Hilton should be boycotted for hosting CPAC and APFAC. Setting aside the fact that there was a complete lack of mask enforcement, the hateful white nationalist rhetoric spewed at these events should not have been tolerated by the hotel chains.
David Leavitt, former Seminole County Libertarian Party chairman, CEO of Refresh Computers
Last week: VACCINE ATTENTION: Governments of all types are vying for your COVID-19 vaccine attention. In Florida, it is municipal government vs. state government vs. federal government. Who will win the hearts of the presumably needy public? It all depends upon what side of the political aisle you are on. The right-wing governor be damned because the left-wing president is sending in the FEMA troops to one-up the popular governor by utilizing different rules than the governor for who gets a vaccine first. Me? I will donate my vaccine to someone who believes they actually need one.
Looking ahead: OVIEDO MAYOR: Election 2021 is coming. Local municipal candidates are already vying for potential votes this coming November. These off-year elections usually result in lower voter turnout but are certainly important elections nonetheless. The City of Oviedo mayoral race is the battle between the baby-toting incumbent mayor, Megan Sladek, and the well-seasoned challenger, Abraham Lopez. From my viewpoint, both have admirable qualities. Oviedoans will have a very tough decision this year.
Jeremy Levitt, distinguished professor of international law, Florida A&M University College of Law
Last week: BE KIND: People often wonder how they can change the world, but few are given a roadmap. The answer is simple. Be kind! What if we all practiced the art of "kindness" by blessing a stranger with at least one kind act a day? Does kindness not beget kindness? Kindness is free, it is a gift that God has already given. We are permitted to share it for free even when some are wickedly undeserving of it. In Titus 3:4 the Bible says, "But when the goodness and loving kindness of God our Savior appeared." Now author your own stories of kindness.
Muhammad Musri, president, Islamic Society of Central Florida
Last week: PRIORITIES OUT OF SYNC: On the first day of the legislative session, Gov. Ron DeSantis urged the Legislature to pass his HB-1 “Combating Violence, Disorder and Looting and Law Enforcement Protection Act” to prohibit violent assemblies and the destruction of monuments, increase the penalties for assaulting law enforcement, and ban defunding the police. He also asked the Legislature to pass laws to ban mass-mailing of ballots and prohibit counties from receiving grants for “get out the vote” initiatives. While the state faces a $2 billion budget deficit and an ongoing pandemic, DeSantis’s highest priority is to limit First Amendment rights and making it harder to vote.
Looking ahead: REPEALING M-CORES: The Florida Senate Transportation Committee on Wednesday approved a Republican bill to repeal the 2019 law creating three massive toll road projects known as M-CORES. State Sen. Gayle Harrell’s Senate Bill 100 would redirect funds to upgrade existing roads, widen rural highways and eventually turn U.S. 19 into a speedy route to I-10. Three task forces recommended ditching M-CORES because of potential damage to minority communities and the environment. If approved, Senate Bill 100 should accomplish the goals of better traffic flow, improved safety and necessary evacuation routes, and saving taxpayer dollars in light of the state’s $2 billion budget deficit.
Pamela Nabors, president/CEO, CareerSource Central Florida
Last week: VACCINE EXPANSION: COVID-19 vaccine access is expanding in two ways: another manufacturer has the shot and patient eligibility broadened. Johnson & Johnson's one-dose vaccine received emergency authorization from the FDA. In Florida, the governor expanded eligibility to those with underlying medical conditions, and certain teachers, first responders and firefighters. This is truly great news! I continue to wait patiently (sort of) until vaccines are available to all, hopefully by May. Local infection rates are trending down, and more people are getting vaccinated -- I see that light at the end of the COVID-19 tunnel, but keep masking, distancing, and washing those hands!
Looking ahead: WOMEN’S HISTORY MONTH: March conjures up thoughts of St. Patrick’s Day and the official start of spring. In Orlando, March is also Women’s History Month and to celebrate, the city is presenting the film “Woman in Motion” at the Dr. Phillips Center. The movie features Nichelle Nichols, who played Lt. Uhura on the original “Star Trek” TV series. Nichelle’s character was truly groundbreaking in the ‘60s -- a Black female communications officer. Nichols, for decades, has been involved with NASA to recruit female and people of color to work at the space agency. She exemplifies cosmic inspiration!
Brendan O'Connor, editor in chief, Bungalower.com
Last week: VACCINE SIGNS: While vaccinations struggle forth across the United States, the European Union just announced plans to use a new program of "Digital Green Passes" that designate whether someone has tested negative, recovered from a recent infection or has been vaccinated against COVID-19 when out in public. Israel launched something similar late last month that only allows people to enter certain spaces if they have a digital vaccine certification on their person. Seeing how hard it is to simply ask Floridians to wear masks in grocery stores and public places, we're not likely to see something like this here any time soon.
Looking ahead: SAND MINING: Sand mining is a thing and it's headed to the Green Swamp. The Lake County Board of County Commissioners has been approached on behalf of the Central Florida Sand Mining Association to allow sand mining operations within the Green Swamp Area of Critical State Concern that was established in 1979 by the Florida Legislature due to its major role in recharging the Florida aquifer. The Board deferred the vote so they had more time to consider the science, which is crazy. Just say no to mining anything in protected areas, Lake County, even if it is sand.
Jim Philips, retired longtime radio talk-show host
Last week: SHAKY PEDESTALS: This is what happens when Tom Brady wins the Super Bowl (again!). He's too squeaky-clean to pick on so like a Greek chorus we find those we can knock off their pedestals and not feel bad about it. What a rich week. New York Gov. Andrew Cuomo has been accused of sexual harassment. GOP congressman Madison Cawthorn of North Carolina has been accused of sexual harassment, lying about an accident that left him partially paralyzed, and fibbing about the U.S. Naval Academy. And there's Sen. Ted Cruz and his William Wallace impression at CPAC in Orlando. And how about his Cancun joke?
Gloria Pickar, president, League of Women Voters of Orange County
Last week: VACCINATIONS FOR VULNERABLE: Gov. Ron DeSantis opened COVID-19 vaccinations to extremely vulnerable Floridians under 65 — providing their doctor will complete a form to verify the underlying condition(s). I was at my internist’s office at 8 a.m. for my annual physical the day after this announcement and there was already a line of patients without an appointment seeking the signed form, requiring physicians’ time and review of patients’ histories. Compared to the national average of 9.4%, 13.2% of Floridians have no health insurance, so they have no regular doctor to even sign the form. Follow CDC protocol to mitigate health disparities; let people self-report.
Looking ahead: ATTACK ON DEMOCRACY: The vote is the foundation of our democracy. Gov. Ron DeSantis wants to restrict the vote. In addition to making it harder to vote-by-mail by requiring by-mail ballot applications every year instead of every four years, he also asked Republican legislators to limit ballot dropboxes. Disguised as restoring elector confidence, these restrictions on the vote are really voter suppression. The nocebo effect of telling people that a fair and secure election was fraudulent and thus needs more restrictions results in people suspecting fraud that doesn’t exist. Stop stealing the vote from the people. Make it easier to vote, not harder.
Larry Pino, attorney and entrepreneur
Last week: VOTING RIGHTS: Florida voters should armor up against assaults on voting rights, with GOP legislators attempting to level the playing field by restricting voting from segments not known to lean Republican. After the “Stop the Steal” narrative couldn’t keep a sitting president in his job, it’s clear to the party that fewer voters are good for business. Gov. Ron DeSantis, with his eye on the White House as a loyal Donald Trump protege, said as much at CPAC on March 28, promoting limitations on mail-in voting and election ballot drop boxes. Voters beware: a storm is a-brewing!
Looking ahead: COVID WINNERS AND LOSERS: With vaccines hopefully rebalancing human control over virus domination, we can all look forward to a time in which we normalize our lives for an even shot at success. It is no secret that restaurants and movie theaters – along with their employees – have been devastated by COVID-19, while stay-at-home brands like Zoom and Netflix have soared. Royal Caribbean lost 70% of its market value in less than a month, while Publix announced that sales soared to $44.9 billion with employee shares rising to $60.20 a share. Life’s winners and losers are not always predictable.
Stephanie Porta, co-executive director, Florida Rising
Last week: LEGISLATIVE BATTLES: Florida’s legislative session has begun and it’s going to be an arduous 60 days. Recently, Gov. DeSantis said that he’s going to make voting harder for Floridians — and we can’t let that happen. Florida is going to face dire civil-rights consequences if DeSantis keeps on suppressing marginalized people’s votes. DeSantis has also been in the news lately because of his Combating Public Disorder bill (HB 1/SB 484), a bill full of censorship and repression which is a violent, dangerous proposal to silence dissent, legalize vehicular manslaughter and proscribe and disenfranchise Black Floridians exercising their right to speak against injustices in our state.
Looking ahead: COVID-19 PRIORITIES: As we are nearing the one-year anniversary of the coronavirus, Florida Rising continues to uplift and assist Black and brown communities who are disproportionately impacted in getting access to the life-saving vaccine. Half a million lives have been taken away from us due to mismanagement of the pandemic. Our elected officials at every level of government should prioritize the real and critical needs of Floridians right now, including a supportive response to the damage caused by COVID-19 in our communities to our health and our economic well-being, an equitable vaccine distribution, systemic change, affordable housing and creating good jobs.
Joanie Schirm, GEC founding president; World Cup Orlando 1994 Committee chairman
Last week: WEWA WORTH IT: Property appraisals aren’t able to factor in the intrinsic values of quality of life and history that accompany land. For Camp Wewa, bonus points should weigh in for Apopka as their City Council decides on whether to acquire the property from the YMCA for public recreation. Long ago, I remember former U.S. Sen. Mel Martinez describing how important Camp Wewa was after he fled communism as a teenager from Cuba. Camp Wewa's sentimental value coupled with Apopka's eco-tourism push adds to its worth. The other option — more residential development — loses the land forever for its citizens and summer campers.
Looking ahead: RECOVERY UNDERWAY: While we look ahead to economic recovery in Central Florida, there are promising signs it's already underway. Hotel reservations exceeded estimates; restaurants, especially with outdoor seating, appear busy again. UCF plans to fill fall classes while wisely requiring masks until vaccines are readily available. And as we look to the future, when we assume COVID-19 will be in the rearview mirror, big-deal projects gain speed. Universal Studios is restarting construction on its new theme park, Epic Universe. Brightline's hard at work to get its agreement completed for the extension of its passenger fast-rail project from Orlando's airport to Tampa. Hope springs eternal.
Beverly Seay, chair, UCF Board of Trustees
Last week: NEW LAKE NONA HOSPITAL: Twins Teddy and Liam joined the UCF family as the first babies born at the new UCF Lake Nona Medical Center, which celebrated its grand opening March 1. Built in partnership with HCA Healthcare’s North Florida Division, the academic hospital provides 24-7 emergency care and comprehensive inpatient and outpatient hospital services to the growing Lake Nona community. The hospital will serve as a training site for UCF medical students and partner with researchers and scientists from across the country to discover treatments and cures. We’re excited to welcome Teddy, Liam and the new medical center to our UCF family!
Carol Wick, CEO, Sharity
Last week: RAPE-KIT LEGISLATION: SB 1002 passed its first hurdle and moved on to the next Senate committee. The bill is named after a local rape survivor whose rape kit sat on a shelf for 32 years before being tested. Gail’s Law will ensure there is never a backlog of rape kits in Florida again. Also important in the bill is the ability for survivors to track their kits online and the requirement for the system work together. Call your legislators today and ask them to support SB 1002 and HB 673.
Looking ahead: READY TO TRAVEL AGAIN: I was a road warrior before COVID-19. A Delta Platinum SkyMiles devotee who traveled the globe for work with camera in hand. I loved the new experiences and people I met on every trip. In April 2020, a few weeks before a trip to Africa, I was grounded. It’s been a harder adjustment than I expected. While Zoom has kept the connections going, my travel bag is ready and waiting to get back on the road.
Michael Zais, political blogger for thedrunkenrepublican.com
Last week: CANCELING POP CULTURE: Members of the woke left-wing Twitter mob sure have been busy little beavers, going above and beyond by taking out, on some level, Dr. Seuss, Mr. Potato Head, and the Muppets in lightning speed. Now we can all sleep at night. I have yet to meet the person that doesn’t think this is sheer insanity. It makes the old movie “One Flew Over The Cuckoo’s Nest” look like a Mensa documentary. This endless cancel culture lunacy is massively destructive and divisive. And shame on those with the most powerful voices -- the media, Democratic politicians, corporate America -- that inexplicably seem to enable it.
Looking ahead: MISSING TRUMP POLICIES: Donald Trump asked, “Do you miss me yet?” at CPAC in Orlando. He really meant, “Do you miss my policies yet?” Good question. A crisis at the border created primarily by tearing up asylum agreements with the Central American triangle countries that had asylum seekers remain in their own country, or Mexico, while cases are adjudicated. Spiking gas prices driven by an all-out war on fossil fuels, threatening our energy independence. Cozying back up with Iran, seriously jeopardizing the Abraham Accords. Huge economy-killing tax and regulation increases coming down the pike. And typical leftist kid glove treatment of China. You be the judge.