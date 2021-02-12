Our panel of 100 influential leaders discusses the most important issues affecting you.
Mary Lee Downey, CEO and founder of the Community Hope Center
Last week: HOMELESSNESS WORKSHOP: Recently, I spoke at a homelessness workshop in Kissimmee along with several other local leaders. It wasn’t that long ago when powerful voices in this community were unwilling to admit that we had a homelessness issue. We’ve come a long way toward recognizing this problem and the barriers that exist for individuals and families who are currently experiencing or on the brink of slipping into homelessness. We have much to do to rebuild our systems and end homelessness, but we can’t do that unless we all work together and understand the value of every nonprofit in Osceola County.
Looking ahead: UNEMPLOYMENT BENEFITS: As the new stimulus package makes its way through Congress, we’re keeping an eye on the unemployment benefits. These benefits will have a major impact here in Central Florida. Our tourism workforce needs the support; I think we all understand that. But it doesn’t end there. When travel restrictions are eventually lifted, we need people to come back and vacation here to put our economy back to work. If families across the country are spending their vacation savings on paying down bills because they are out of work, that isn’t good for Central Florida either.
John L. Evans Jr., consulting unit chief for a global investment firm; former congressional staffer
Last week: POST OFFICE BAILOUT: Don’t you love waiting in line at the DMV and post office? Did you know that congressional lawmakers are considering giving the U.S. Post Office a $100 billion bailout for incompetencies in pension planning? That amount comes from your hard-earned paycheck, incidentally, in the form of taxes. Hmmm. When did we stop the Pony Express? Maybe it’s time to keep evolving, with the likes of super-efficient Amazon, FedEx, UPS and Uber delivering the mail.
Ben Friedman, attorney and community advocate
Last week: MOURNING PARKLAND: Feb. 14 is the three-year anniversary of the murder of 17 students at Marjory Stoneman Douglas High School in Parkland. Despite the disingenuous remembrances we’ll inevitably get from state leaders, students in Florida are no safer today than they were before that tragedy occurred because the movement pushing for change has been ignored and undermined by those same elected officials every step of the way. This year, Feb. 14 will not just mark the anniversary of that tragedy; it will serve as a reminder of the shameful failure to address the plague of gun violence that stains our state and nation.
Francisco Gonzalez, philanthropy director, National Review Institute
Last week: FLORIDA TRAVEL RESTRICTIONS: Joe Biden and his Democratic friends up north are now threatening to restrict travel to and from Florida. I think they realize we’re having too much fun down here. Maybe they are a little jealous that we’re a plain-as-day example that you can balance health and keep the economy open at the same time. The rates of infections and deaths from COVID-19 are lower in Florida than most of the blue states who have been super-locked down. The Super Bowl in Tampa showcasing this to the nation even more may have something to do with Biden's timing.
Viviana Janer, vice chairwoman, Osceola County Commission
Last week: JUDICIAL GIANT: On Feb. 8, Osceola County Commissioners honored former Judge Jon B. Morgan -- naming the Osceola County Courthouse after him. Morgan was a universally respected figure in the Osceola County legal system for more than four decades. After serving on the bench for nearly 23 years, the “judge’s judge” retired in December and tragically passed away in January. While we mourn his untimely death, his name on the courthouse will remind people of Judge Morgan’s community service and contributions to programs for teens, victims of domestic violence and those suffering from substance abuse and mental health issues.
David Kay, rabbi, Congregation Ohev Shalom
Last week: VACCINATION RATE: Word came out that Florida, during the course of a week, doubled the number of people who have completed their coronavirus vaccinations. That's great news, but let's take a closer look at the numbers. Through Feb. 10, roughly 900,000 Floridians have been fully vaccinated -- 4.2% of the population in a state with 21.5 million people. “Doubling" means our state was able to complete the two-vaccination protocol on as many people in a week as it had since the vaccination program began. The takeaway is twofold: we're capable of increasing the vaccination rate – and we very much need to do it.
Looking ahead: VULNERABLE TO HACKERS: The meteoric rise in time spent online since the onset of the pandemic transformed the way we live. From shopping to working, learning to worshipping, the virtual world allows us to keep our lives and livelihoods moving. But the vast number of hours we spend online provides an equal number of opportunities for hackers. A close call with a Tampa-area water treatment plant makes it clear just how vulnerable we all can be. Gov. DeSantis' proposed budget includes $85 million for cybersecurity. Experts say that's a good start -- but this is a problem that won't go away.
Ken LaRoe, Founder, Climate First Bank I/O
Last week: TAMPA’S DANGEROUS PARTY: Despite pleas and dire warnings from public health experts, hordes of maskless football fans clogged the streets of Tampa last weekend – creating the perfect Petri dish for even more dangerous COVID-19 variants. I wholeheartedly agree with St. Petersburg Mayor Rick Kriseman’s Tweet: “This isn’t how we should be celebrating the Super Bowl. It’s not safe or smart. It’s stupid.” Just how hard is it to celebrate safely and wear a mask?
Looking ahead: PACE LOANS: As a supporter of the PACE loan program, I agree with expanding the program and consumer protections, though I find it ironic that a Republican is filing the bill. Republicans and the banking lobby have historically fought PACE because ad valorem property taxes take priority over even a first mortgage. Still, I really like how PACE gives everyone access to improve their homes to become more sustainable and energy-efficient. I anticipate that my bank, Climate First Bank (I/O), will get in that space in a big way.
A.J. Marsden, assistant professor, Beacon College
Last week: SUBSTANDARD VACCINE PLAN: Although True Health, a nonprofit health center in Seminole County, received its first round of doses for the COVID-19 vaccine in early January, the center is being told that it likely will not receive a second shipment anytime soon. The center canceled hundreds of appointments and worked closely with the Orange and Seminole County health departments to ensure that citizens can receive their second inoculations. Sadly, Florida echoes with stories of substandard vaccination distribution. It is becoming increasingly obvious that our current leadership has no clear plan.
Looking ahead: DOORBELL CAMERA PRIVACY: Recent research out of Florida Institute of Technology revealed how quickly and easily a person could hack into a doorbell connected to a wireless camera or a “smart” camera. A team of researchers tested seven models of smart cameras and doorbells and were able to hack into the devices, listen to and download any audio or videos recorded on the devices, and even use the devices to spy on the users. Their research reveals just how exposed we really are. Hopefully this will give us some pause before leaping in to adopt the newest tech trends.
Muhammad Musri, president, Islamic Society of Central Florida
Last week: MISSIONS TO MARS: After seven months, the Hope spacecraft launched by the United Arab Emirates on July 20, 2020, has successfully entered the orbit of Mars. Hope’s mission is to study and map the complex weather on Mars. Two more robotic missions should arrive to the red planet this month, China's Tianwen-1 and the US's Perseverance. The U.S. mission is scheduled to arrive Feb. 18, and it will land a rover with advance cameras and microphones, and it will have the first helicopter to fly in Mars’s thin atmosphere. For all Mars enthusiasts, we are in for a treat.
Looking ahead: COVID LAWSUIT PROTECTION: The Florida Senate Judiciary Committee approved legislation on Wednesday to give doctors, nurses, hospitals, nursing homes, clinics and other health-care facilities protections against coronavirus-related lawsuits. The legislation would go to the full Senate during the legislative session that begins March 2. Opponents of the law are sounding the alarm, but without such protections, health-care professionals will be discouraged from taking the risk of administering the new vaccines. This is an important step to protect our doctors, nurses, and hospitals who have gone over and above the call of duty to protect and serve during a pandemic from frivolous lawsuits.
Pamela Nabors, president/CEO, CareerSource Central Florida
Last week: 408 SPEED LIMIT: The Orlando Expressway Authority agreed to increase the speed limit on S.R. 408 from 55 to 60 mph through downtown Orlando. During the pandemic it was a breeze to drive the 12 miles into downtown, but as work and traffic picked up, it’s now getting more congested and dangerous as drivers weave in and out at speeds far greater than 60. The experts say raising the limit will decrease crashes, but does that solution address congestion and too many drivers multitasking with smartphones and other distractions?
Looking ahead: PRESIDENTS’ HOLIDAY: Presidents Day this year falls on the 15th of this month - which is neither Lincoln’s, nor Washington’s actual birthdays. But since 1971, the Uniform Monday Holiday Act designates the third Monday of February as a federal day off (for some) and this year, any respite is welcome. I plan to spend the day "reading" (via Audible.com) another president’s autobiography, Barack Obama’s “A Promised Land.” Seems like a perfect choice for the day – and month.
Brendan O'Connor, editor in chief, Bungalower.com
Last week: CARLOTTA’S CULTURE PARK: Will's Pub and Bungalower.com are launching a new outdoor, socially-distant pop-up series in a former car lot in the heart of the Mills 50 District. The three-month "Carlotta's Culture Park" will feature outdoor movies, special dinners, early-evening concerts and more. It kicks off with a wrestling event from the crazy Mayhem on Mills crew on Feb. 21 at 3 p.m. The calendar for the series will be made public in the next few months so stay tuned.
Looking ahead: MICROLOAN APP: A new Orlando-based tech firm has launched a crowd-sourcing microloan app that helps businesses that fall outside of normal bank loan categories. Miventure works with the 80% of small businesses that are being rejected by financial institutions for small loans right now and helps them source funds from their customers, and then pay them back with interest in a set amount of time. The app functions a lot like Robinhood, in that people can invest via their phones in increments as small as $25. They're looking for restaurants, bars, cloud kitchens, and breweries in need of capital to sign up.
Beverly Paulk, founding member, Central Florida Foundation and The Orlando Philharmonic
Last week: WOMEN PAYING HIGH PRICE: Working women are paying an unfair price for pandemic survival locally and across our country. Headlines this week gave painful updates, but behind each number and percentage are individual women and usually children. Women’s workforce participation was at the lowest level in 33 years with three million forced to permanently leave. Most women will never recover the lost income or momentum. Reduced lifetime income and extra financial stress are the probable outcomes – including reduced Social Security payments during retirement. Some companies are being flexible to retain women’s skills, but more could step up. Help from multiple sources is needed.
Jim Philips, retired longtime radio talk-show host
Last week: FELONS WITHOUT FIREARMS: Quick quiz! How many Floridians have been charged with various crimes associated with the Jan. 6 Capitol insurrection, as of Feb. 9? Answer: 13...and you thought we couldn't beat New Jersey! Most of the rioters are firm believers in "the right to bear arms.” Well, they can probably kiss that Glock goodbye. Actions have consequences and convicted felons in Florida are severely limited when it comes to possessing a firearm. It's gonna be tough to show up for militia training and have to substitute a broom handle for an AR-15. On the bright side: selling one's arsenal might garner some cash to pay for lawyers' fees.
Looking ahead: SUPER BRADY: Does Tom Brady have a flaw? With tongue firmly planted in cheek I ask...what is it with this guy? Some kind of cruel joke? At 43, Brady remains in top physical shape. He turns the Bucs around as the new quarterback and thrashes Kansas City in the Super Bowl. He's married to a supermodel...has well-behaved kids...has Hollywood good looks and possesses a decent sense of humor. Has he ever had a cavity or a cold? Where does one go for a little bit of that Brady "mojo"? (I'll bet he once made a B on his high school report card....take that!)
Gloria Pickar, president, League of Women Voters of Orange County
Last week: MORE RENT ASSISTANCE. Orange County Commissioners tapped a new federal coronavirus relief package to help tenants facing eviction because of COVID-19 to stay in their homes. Commissioners unanimously raised the assistance from $4,000 to $10,000, lowered the arrears threshold from two months to one month, and expanded eligibility to those who may have also accessed the prior eviction diversion program. Beginning March 1, funds will be paid directly to landlords who must agree to forgive back rent. There are 61,000 rent-burdened households in Orange County (meaning 30% plus of income going toward rent) with a sizeable portion confronting homelessness for the first time.
Looking ahead: STRANDED CUBANS RESCUED: What will be the fate of three Cubans seeking asylum in the U.S. who, halfway through the trip, ditched their capsized boat and swam to uninhabitable Anguilla Cay, Bahamas? An astute Coast Guard pilot spotted the castaways’ makeshift flags and circled back to drop food, water, and communication equipment until a dramatic rescue could be staged the next day. After 33 days surviving mainly on coconuts and conch, they suffered from dehydration, fatigue, and exposure but otherwise were uninjured, to the amazement of the rescue team. After healthcare at Lower Keys Medical Center, they were turned over to U.S. Customs and Border Protection.
Stephanie Porta, co-executive director, Florida Rising
Last week: BLACK INCLUSION: Black History Month is much more than the influential Black leaders who shaped the past. It’s also about the importance of embracing Black futures and uplifting the tremendous Black leadership in this area, including Afro-Latina Denise Diaz, civil rights icon Desmond Meade, and so many more. That is why it would be ideal to see and hear these voices in the news and other media outlets. This is true now during Black History Month and year-round. Black leaders brought us to where we are today. Their leadership is what will bring us into tomorrow and bring us closer to an equitable future.
Looking ahead: SECOND-CLASS WAGE IS WRONG: Florida Rising stands in solidarity with all working families in steadfast opposition to Republican proposal SJR 854. This would create a second-class wage for so-called “hard to hire” Floridians, including the formerly incarcerated, people under 21, and people with disabilities. This demeaning proposal undermines Amendment 2, which gradually raises the minimum wage to $15 by 2026. Proponents of this bill claim a classist, racist wage system would increase opportunity, but minimum wage should be enough to cover people’s basic needs. We urge state lawmakers to reject this proposal and instead put people first by fixing unemployment, expanding Medicaid and closing corporate tax loopholes.
Joanie Schirm, GEC founding president; World Cup Orlando 1994 Committee chairman
Last week: FRESH STARTS: New faces are here to make their mark within our local world of arts, sports, and tourism. Aaron De Groft, director and CEO of Orlando Museum of Art, arrived with the “ideal blend of professional success and personal passion” from the College of William & Mary’s Muscarelle Museum of Art. Terry Mohajir comes as the new “high profile, high energy” UCF athletics director, having served as Arkansas State athletics director for nine years. Visit Orlando’s new president and CEO, Cassandra Matej, from San Antonio, is already off and running our epicenter for all things travel and tourism with a “Wonder Remains” ad campaign. A four-leaf clover to all!
Looking ahead: HISTORICAL PRECEDENT: Regardless of how impeachment trials end, Jan. 6, 2021, will remain in the history books as a teachable moment. Looking the other way from politically provoked mob violence can bring our democracy's demise. Historian Edward Watts, writing about the Roman republic’s demise, echoes today with this description. The republic “was torn to shreds by growing wealth inequality, partisan gridlock, political violence and pandering politicians.“ Watts said “the people of Rome chose to let their democracy die by not protecting their political institutions, eventually turning to the perceived stability of an emperor instead of facing the continued violence of an unstable and degraded republic.”
Beverly Seay, chair, UCF Board of Trustees
Last week: KNIGHTS’ NEW BOSS: I join Knight Nation in welcoming Terry Mohajir, our new vice president and director of athletics; his wife, Julie; and his children, Maria, Molly and Marco. Terry cares so much about academic and career success that he aspires to guarantee that 100 percent of UCF student-athletes will graduate and earn jobs or admission to graduate school. He is the ideal leader to help our talented student-athletes and coaches build on our momentum, energize our fans and donors and win championships. Next up: hiring an outstanding football coach. Go Knights and Charge On!
Michael Slaymaker, professional fundraising executive
Last week: BANK FOLLIES: Common sense isn’t common. I emailed my bank branch manager to see how to create a new signature card during the pandemic. He didn’t reply, so I drove to the bank and talked to the sole teller, who explained the manager and all the regular employees wouldn’t be at the bank for one to two weeks. Sounds like a COVID-19 outbreak. I drove to another branch. That teller explained I could make an appointment and have all four signees meet with the manager. Perhaps a refresher on how the COVID virus spreads is needed. How about signees one at a time?
Michael Zais, political blogger for thedrunkenrepublican.com
Last week: PUBLIX VACCINE: Expanded access to the COVID-19 vaccine through Publix and Walmart is, on its face, a really good thing. And as it relates to Publix, the news is even better. As some appear hell-bent on “boycotting” Publix due to a prior political contribution to President Trump, one can only assume these folks would be loath to even cross the threshold of any Publix to obtain a COVID vaccine. As a result, there might very well be a rather robust availability of appointments at Publix. I simply provide this as a public service to those eligible folks that may not have connected those dots.
Looking ahead: MINIMUM WAGE: My condolences to Central Florida businesses, many of whom wouldn’t survive the proposed $15 minimum wage, a perennial dream of Democrats in Washington. Talk about bad timing. On the heels of a once-in-a-century pandemic that has obliterated the economy -- small businesses in particular -- those blinded by either ideology or ignorance insist on pushing this disastrous assault on the free market, which will always deliver completely different answers as to what is an appropriate wage in, say, Arkansas and California. The fulfillment of the subjective concept of a “living wage” is to be borne by the personal responsibility of individuals, not businesses.