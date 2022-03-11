Our panel of 100 influential leaders discusses the most important issues affecting you.
Carlos Carbonell, CEO/Founder Echo: Tech Strategy & Apps; advisor, Converge Strategies
Last week: STAX IS A UNICORN: Stax became the first homegrown Orlando startup to reach unicorn status with a $1 billion valuation. Its founder and CEO Suneera Madhani now leads the only woman- and minority-led unicorn in Florida. With their latest raise of $245 million in funding, it's a step forward for women entrepreneurs who receive less than 2% of funding, and women of color, who receive a fraction of a percent.
Lee Constantine, commissioner, Seminole County
Last week: HIGHEST FIRE PROTECTION: For all serviced by the Seminole County Fire Department, (including unincorporated Seminole County, Altamonte Springs, Casselberry, and Winter Springs), great news. The independent organization, Insurance Services Office (ISO) now ranks Seminole County Fire Department as Class 1. The ISO rating system ranks classes from 1-10, with 1 being the most capable of responding to and managing fires. Less than 1% of the nation’s 40,000 fire departments earn this ranking with only three in Florida. In addition to enhanced public safety, this elite status offers residential and commercial policies the opportunity for reduced insurance rates. If eligible, call your insurance company and request the discount. The savings could help in this time of spiraling inflation.
Earl Crittenden Jr., chair, OnePulse Foundation
Last week: LAPCHICK'S LIFE: Congratulations to Dr. Richard Lapchick for winning the Central Floridian of the Year award. Since being a teenager — when his family was threatened because his father sought desegregation in the NBA — Richard has walked the walk of inclusion and diversity. He successfully pioneered the use of sports as a platform on the global stage to teach and promote ethics and fairness. Richard and all of this year’s distinguished finalists are valuable assets to our community. As Florida is sadly in the nationwide spotlight for last week’s passage of draconian, injurious and purposefully divisive legislation, these are folks that should be championed.
Mary Lee Downey, CEO, Hope Partnership
Last week: POLICING LANGUAGE: Our state Legislature sent a bill to the governor’s desk that directly targets our LGBTQ+ neighbors by policing language in our classrooms. I’ve learned that democracy means no decisions should be made about me without me. Teachers and students alike have protested this measure, and not a single LGBTQ+ advocacy group here in Central Florida supports this measure, so who is this law meant to serve? I am glad to know that Disney’s CEO is speaking out against this legislation, and I hope that all Central Florida leaders will form a united front against this inexcusable effort.
John L. Evans Jr., Organizational behavior scholar; DeSantis appointee
Last week: NETWORK ON THE RIGHT: Democratic strategists took a gut punch last Tuesday with the announcement of the first of its kind, Spanish-speaking, right-of-center TV network. Dems are apoplectic. A pollster told me, “Hispanics turn the key for conservatives.” Cuban American Bertica Morris, of Orlando, said, “Beautiful. At long last!” Created in part by one of Jeb Bush's senior partners, Americano will be a Fox News of sorts, directed to all Hispanics. Uh oh, donkey devotees.
Glenton Gilzean Jr., president/CEO, Central Florida Urban League
Last week: UKRAINE HEROES: As our hearts continue to break for the Ukrainian people, I would like to honor Aleksandr Murga and Gary Israel. Murga, originally from Ukraine, returned to his home country to locate his sister and provide aid on the Ukrainian border. He told Spectrum News 13 he was booking a one-way ticket and would stay as long as needed. Israel is a local attorney working to help Ukrainians seek refuge. After his former law student reached out asking for help, he became determined to use his practice to provide him and others with any support he can. I am so inspired by these two individuals.
Viviana Janer, vice chairwoman, Osceola County Commission
Last week: SAFER ROADS: As a county commissioner, transportation has always been important to me and that’s why I’m thrilled we are creating a Vision Zero Action Plan. Osceola is one of the first counties in Florida to adopt Vision Zero -- a multinational road traffic safety initiative that aims to eliminate roadway fatalities and serious injuries. Last year in Osceola County, 60 people lost their lives and 291 were seriously injured. They were friends, neighbors and loved ones. Half of the fatalities in Osceola County were attributed to lane departures, often sparked by distracted driving and speeding. Vision Zero is an important step for safer roads.
David Kay, chair, Interfaith Council of Central Florida
Last week: TECHNICALITY' ON RUSSIAN FUNDS: The phrase "legal technicality" usually makes your stomach tighten. Typically, that phrase is followed by disappointing news. Something like "the airtight case against the accused criminal was thrown out on a legal technicality" As frustrating as that is, though, paying attention to details is vitally important in maintaining the integrity of our legal and legislative systems. So, when the Florida Legislature avoided voting on shedding the state's investments in Russia on a "legal technicality," it could have been a good thing. Except that the Legislature has the power to fix the issue and act and seemingly chose not to.
Looking ahead: GOOD TROUBLE: Fifty-seven years ago last week, the late Rep. John Lewis was beaten bloody in the march across the Edmund Pettus Bridge in Selma, Ala. At the opening of an exhibit on Rosa Parks at the Library of Congress in December 2019, he said, "She inspired us to find a way, to get in the way, to get in what I call good trouble, necessary trouble." Those concerned about the controversial bills becoming law in Florida would do well to follow the advice – and the example – of Rosa Parks and John Lewis and get into some good trouble.
Ric Keller, lawyer, former member of Congress
Last week: TERRORIST FREE: Does a co-conspirator in attacks that took 3,000 lives deserve another chance to return to the battlefield? Mohammed al-Qahtani was the 20th hijacker for the Sept. 11 terrorist attack. Jose Melendez-Perez, an immigration inspector at Orlando International Airport, blocked al-Qahtani from entering the country. This thwarted al-Qahtani’s deadly mission to provide “muscle” as the fifth hijacker aboard United Flight 93, potentially saving hundreds of lives and preventing the decapitation of the Capitol dome. He was at Guantanamo during the past Republican and Democrat administrations. Despite pleas from Sen. Marco Rubio and other senators to Joe Biden, al-Qahtani was just released.
Chris King, CEO of Elevation Financial; 2018 Democratic nominee for lieutenant governor
Last week: WINTER PARK PROTEST: Winter Park High School, my alma mater, made national headlines with a massive walkout in protest of the “Don’t Say Gay” bill, an act that restricts teachers from providing support for LGBTQ students or even acknowledging gay history. This bill will make our schools a more dangerous place for LGBTQ students who already face immense challenges from bullying, violence and trauma at home and throughout society. These students in Winter Park demonstrated more courage and moral conviction than a majority of our state Legislature. I can’t wait for the day when it is their generation filling the halls of our Capitol.
Ken LaRoe, Founder, Climate First Bank
Last week: CONCENTRATE ON CLIMATE: BlackRock CEO Larry Fink says, “businesses… cannot be the climate police.” He is wrong. Businesses can and SHOULD be the climate police because governments surely aren’t. Individuals should also be acting in the climate’s best interests. As individuals and global citizens, we are just a cell in the body of the collective organism that is the human species. We must act accordingly. Few of us would willingly choose activities that would kill us, so we have to make the climate crisis a priority.
Ted Maines, owner/president,Ted Maines Interiors
Looking ahead: THE MOUSE THAT DIDN’T ROAR: Disney CEO Bob Chapek insulted the large population of LGBTQ+ Disney employees and guests by refusing to condemn Florida’s “Don’t Say Gay” bill. In a video to cast members, Disney Parks Chairman Josh D’Amaro danced around the issue but also did not specifically condemn the bill. Disney donated approximately $200,000 to the supporters of this homophobic legislation, and their failure to denounce the bill that has brought national shame on Florida can only be seen as cowardice in the eyes of the LGBTQ+ community and their allies. In the words of Abigail Disney, “get a spine."
Alex Martins, chair, UCF Board of Trustees; CEO, Orlando Magic
Last week: UCF PROGRAMMERS RULE: If you’re recruiting top computer programmers, come to UCF. Our students dominated the International Collegiate Programming Contest’s southeast regional championship, taking first and second places and seven of the top 15 slots out of 70 teams. The competition attracts the world’s best emerging talent and provides students with invaluable experience in preparation for careers in a growing, high-wage field. Congratulations to regional winners Sharon Barak, Daniel West and Seba Villalobos and all of UCF’s outstanding student programmers! UCF will host the North America championship for the first time in May, welcoming 50 top U.S. and Canadian teams to our campus.
Jeffrey Miller, shareholder, SiefertMiller LLC
Last week: PUSHAW'S MALICE: Given a license to annoy by her boss, Ron DeSantis flamethrower/spokesperson Christina Pushaw described the hateful "Don't Say Gay" law as "anti-grooming" legislation, a clear reference to minor sex trafficking and pedophilia which she apparently believes this legislation is meant to prevent. The unnecessary maliciousness of this statement is outweighed only by its irony. All of the students targeted are now being "groomed" to be heterosexual. I know I was at that age. But hypocrisy, inaccuracy and hate-filled rhetoric are nothing new for Pushaw. Taxpayers deserve better. It's time for Pushaw to be Pushed Out. Quick.
Eddy Moratin, president, Lift Orlando
Looking ahead: FEMALE NUTRITIONAL LEADERS: This Women’s History Month, I'd like to recognize two leaders in The Communities of West Lakes. Roniece Weaver and Fabiola Gaines are the founders of Hebni Nutrition Consultants, the Soul Food Pyramid, and other culturally sensitive nutritional resources. Since 1995, they’ve worked to reduce health disparities among high-risk minority populations. Through their innovative strategies such as the Fresh Stop Mobile Market or their many educational programs, they are preventing many diet-related diseases. I’ve seen them brighten smiles, nourish souls, and strengthen the health of the community for many years with their secret ingredient: love.
Khalid Muneer, broker/owner Jupiter Properties Central Florida
Last week: GAS PRICES RISE: As the Ukraine war enters its third week, the economic impact on our daily lives is becoming more visible.The gas price at the pumps rose past $4.20 per gallon which is far above the average for 2021 of $2.30. The biggest impact will be on the consumer prices as delivery costs are once again pushed up and those on fixed incomes bear the heaviest cost. Let’s hope it does not get as serious as some countries in Europe, where the government is giving help to families so they can pay their heating bills and stay warm in the winter.
Looking ahead: MILITARY OPTION: As the administration deals with the Ukrainian crisis, it will be interesting to see if the military option for the United States and Europe is mentioned. The financial, diplomatic and political options have all been utilized and to tell our foes that we will not be exercising the military option already sent the wrong message at the beginning of the crisis. Let’s hope and pray the crisis is resolved soon as it has the potential to involve the whole world with disastrous outcome for everyone.
Muhammad Musri, president, Islamic Society of Central Florida
Last week: NURSING-HOME STANDARDS: The Florida Legislature passed on Monday Senate Bill 804 which is designed to help corporations address the nursing shortages in nursing homes by reducing the required daily hours for certified nursing assistants by 20%. The bill also allows nursing homes to count towards required standards the time spent by physical therapists, respiratory therapists, mental health workers and others. Fortunately, President Biden said in his State of the Union last week that Medicare is going to set higher standards for nursing homes. The reality is, these bills will make things worse, and your grandmother or grandfather at a nursing home will suffer.
Pamela Nabors, president/CEO, CareerSource Central Florida
Last week: AMERICAN RESCUE PLAN IN ACTION: This week marked a one-year milestone for the American Rescue Plan (ARP) that will power economic recovery and transformation for communities nationwide through 2024. The package provides economic opportunities for residents, businesses, schools and colleges, and I’m grateful to county and city leaders who’ve worked hard to leverage these funds for our own region. Looking ahead, we stand poised to launch exciting new partnerships with Orlando and Orange County leaders that will use these funds to improve the earning potential of residents and help alleviate some of the most common barriers to employment. The future of workforce programs in Central Florida is bright!
Looking ahead: WOOING WORKERS ON TV: The Domino’s ad that popped up while watching TV this week caught my attention as it wasn’t promoting pizza, but rather the workplace. National TV ads, typically the holy grail of advertising to attract customers, are now being used to entice a new audience: potential employees. As the tight labor market forces rethinking recruitment efforts, some national companies with larger budgets are investing in more expensive and creative platforms such as television and popular TikTok influencers. It will be interesting to see how small businesses adapt, as they often have smaller budgets, but can benefit from greater speed-to-market and flexibility than larger competitors.
Mark E. NeJame, founder, senior partner, NeJame Law
Last week: FREEDOM ISN'T GUARANTEED: Only 1 in 5 people in the world live in fully free countries, the smallest number in 27 years. There has been a consistent global decline for freedom in each of the consecutive last 15 years. Dictators, autocrats, and demagogues litter the world. The U.S. has experienced further decline with attacks on our Capitol, efforts to deny valid election results, and education and speech being curtailed in our schools. Our freedoms may be flexible, but certainly are not guaranteed. Just ask the billions around the world who have lost theirs and the Ukrainians who only two weeks ago had theirs.
Kathleen Oropeza, co-founder, FundEducationNow.org
Last week: DIAZ HYPOCRISY: The “anti-woke” act, which controls how businesses and public schools teach history and race so certain people won’t feel “guilty,” is on its way to Gov. Ron DeSantis. Bill presenter Sen. Manny Diaz rejected all amendments as “unfriendly,” despite their validity. Diaz minimized U.S. slavery by asserting that “many other countries had slaves.” In a moment of deep irony, Diaz told how his family escaped Cuba’s “single-party rule,” when he more than any other takes full advantage of Florida’s single party dominance to push divisive public education bills. And now Diaz may be poised to be Florida’s next commissioner of education.
Paul Partyka, past president, Central Florida Commercial Association of Realtors
Last week: POWER OF DIVERSITY: Our Legislature did it again with support from Gov. DeSantis. They approved a bad bill on Tuesday that is known as “don’t say gay." This is supposed to protect our children and shield them from inappropriate lessons about sex. How ridiculous! The kids get it every day now from TV, radio, the internet, magazines or their young friends. This “education" often is distorted, hardly factual and many times just plain wrong.The most informed place to learn new things, with facts and discussion is in school by a qualified and trained teacher; what a concept! Teach the power of diversity.
Looking ahead: STOP PUTIN: Vladimir Putin is affecting us! My mother and father were born in the Ukraine and were displaced people during World War II; we came as refugees thru Ellis Island. Then it was Hitler, this time it is Putin. We must stop him with everything we can do, even if it means global sacrifices on everyone’s part. Deep down he wants to conquer Europe and the United States! No mercy to this ruthless dictator. Watch the horrific suffering and death of Ukranians. A preview of what is to come if we do not stop him now with all of our might. The global community must stop him.
Beverly Paulk, founding member, Central Florida Foundation and The Orlando Philharmonic
Last week: INTERNATIONAL WOMEN'S DAY: International Women’s Day appeared to pass this week with little notice, perhaps fitting with local and world situations. The Orlando Sentinel’s recent headlines covered major articles about women losing rights in South Korea, the Philippines and Kuwait, primarily in the name of religion and conservatism. Olympic women runners in Kenya are reported as frequently abused. In Ukraine brave women get children to safety just as Central American women are trying to do on our southern border. In the U.S., professional women soccer players celebrate a court victory towards pay equity. In Florida, women’s rights and issues seem to be going backward.
Jim Philips, retired longtime radio talk-show host
Last week: WINTER PARK DEVELOPMENT: Winter Park residents sent a strong message in last Tuesday's election when they overwhelmingly approved six ballot questions designed to make it harder for city government to approve projects related to development. Maybe it was the traffic mess along 17-92 from Lee Road to Minnesota Avenue that tipped the scales. Perhaps concerns about proposed development near Fairbanks, Denning and Orange Avenue made the difference. Winter Park has always been a thorn in the side of those who want to exploit its charm for profit. Winter Park is not opposed to changes in land use...it just doesn't want to look like State Road 436 in the future.
Looking ahead: DISNEY DEBACLE: What's the next step for Disney after CEO Bob Chapek walked into an LGBTQ buzzsaw of his own making? Chapek told shareholders that the company quietly opposed Florida's "don't say gay" bill. In the understatement of the year, Chapek admitted Disney's behind-the-scenes approach "didn't get the job done." How ironic that Disney has no problem making gobs of money during Gay Days but also provides campaign cash to state lawmakers who support the legislation. How does Chapek get out of this hole? Simple...throw away the shovel, publicly denounce a hateful bill and stop funneling cash to politicians responsible for this nonsense.
Gloria Pickar, president emerita, League of Women Voters of Orange County
Last week: COVID THEATER: Gov. Ron DeSantis and Florida Surgeon General Joseph Ladapo are starring in political COVID theater. Why? Is it the governor following Trump’s script to be on the national stage every day — regardless of how ridiculous the message? Or do they really believe this nonsense? The latest is their push for parents to skip vaccines for kids. CDC data document one-third of children hospitalized with COVID-19 did not have any preexisting conditions, meaning they were healthy. The American Academy of Pediatrics endorses the vaccine for kids age 5+, yet the Florida Department of Health recommends no vaccines for healthy children. This is a dangerous farce.
Looking ahead: DON’T SAY DROP BOX: Once again, the Florida Legislature is trying to make voting more difficult with the latest attack on voting by mail. Their newest shenanigans are in SB 524, that creates the nation's first election police force and strikes out “drop box,” replacing it with “secure ballot intake station.” This nonsense would confuse voters and require all county election supervisors to revise websites and literature. Think about that unnecessary cost (like the oppressive election police expense) when the 2020 election was clearly safe, secure and efficient. There is no significant voter fraud, but the Republican Legislature is afraid of too many Democrats voting by mail.
Larry Pino, attorney and entrepreneur
Last week: CLASSIC DOUBLESPEAK: Even George Orwell, author of the 1949 blockbuster, "1984," coining the “doublespeak,” would roll over in his grave were he living in Florida today. Florida’s surgeon general called masks, which saved countless lives during the pandemic, “a lie” which people “need to unbelieve.” Florida lawmakers passed the “don’t say gay” bill banning classroom instruction on sexual orientation and gender identity under the auspices of “Parental Rights.” And all of this while Russia is calling its involvement in Ukraine a “special military operation.” George Orwell would either be crying, or laughing right now. What’s unfortunate is, it’s not clear which one!
Looking ahead: DEMOCRACY RULES: It has been said that American democracy produces an unruly lot. Alexis De Tocqueville learned of its dangers over 250 years ago. But, as we see what is unfolding as the result of two sovereign nations by an autocratic leader with no muzzle on his actions, apparently, democracy is not so bad after all. Under the broad arc of history, America, surviving a challenge of its own, is looking pretty good right now and deserves a moment of relief and gratitude.
Joanie Schirm, GEC founding president; World Cup Orlando 1994 Committee chairman
Last week: GAS HIKE IS A SACRIFICE: With the U.S. ban on Russian oil imports, we all brace for steep gas prices. Most of us aren’t old enough to remember the citizens-at-home sacrifices during World War II. Americans supported efforts that impacted their finances so our soldiers could come home. I know I’d pay any price to ensure my children, grandkids and other young friends don’t have to go to war. By offering their lives, Ukrainians show us that freedom is priceless. Never take it for granted. Hearing complaints? Remind people this is a patriotic donation in the fight for freedom over tyranny. The oil ban decision was reached overwhelmingly by congressional Republicans and Democrats. Don’t complain.
Looking ahead: COVID VACCINE FOR KIDS: The Russian Department of Health under Putin has officially recommended against the COVID-19 vaccine for healthy children. Oops, with Russia otherwise on my mind, I meant to say the Florida Department of Health under Gov. Ron DeSantis and Florida Surgeon General Joseph Ladapo. National facts: One-third of children hospitalized with COVID-19 didn’t have any pre-existing conditions, say six children’s hospitals including one in Florida, during the summer’s delta surge. FIU epidemiologist Dr. Mary Jo Trepka: “Healthy kids can be hospitalized and even die from COVID-19.” Public health can’t live in a petri dish of misinformation being spouted through conspiracy theories and ignoring science. Safety first.
Michael Slaymaker, professional fundraising executive
Last week: DISNEY'S DELAY ON GAY BILL: When writing a movie script there is an inevitable, digital-clock reader countdown moment. There is nothing like waiting until the last minute. Walt Disney Co.’s CEO, Bob Chapek, said he called Gov. Ron DeSantis and expressed “disappointment and concern” over Florida’s “Don’t Say Gay” parents rights bill. The LGBT community appreciates the call. Chapek’s call came after the bill passed the Florida Senate and is headed towards Ron DeSantis’ desk. A preemptive call to help derail this national embarrassment of a bill would have been better. After the call, according to the governor’s office, the governor’s position has not changed.
Carol Wick, CEO, Sharity
Last week: WOMEN'S RIGHTS ARE HUMAN RIGHTS: Last week the world celebrated International Women's Day, a day when we recognize the critical role women play around the world and how far we need to go to ensure equity and security. Currently, violence against women and girls is the most pervasive human rights violation in the world with 247 million women living on less than $2 a day and 62 million currently denied access to education. If we ever expect peace and prosperity in our lifetime, our treatment of women must change.
Looking ahead: CRIMINAL DATA TRANSPARENCY: The Legislature has allocated another $8 million to FDLE to assist them in coming into compliance with a law passed in 2018 requiring that they publish criminal data in a way that was accessible and usable by the public. Some are still refusing to provide data; for instance, only Volusia County's state attorney has complied. It's been four years and millions of your dollars. Millions more are about to be spent. It's time sworn officers comply with the law or perhaps we'll have to ask, what are they hiding?
Nicole Wilson, Orange County commissioner, District 1
Last week: WOMEN AS ROLE MODELS: International Women’s Day was adopted by the United Nations in 1977, dedicating March 8 to celebrate the work women do every day to make this world better. It is a time to honor the strong female role models in our lives, including my fellow Commissioners Christine Moore, Mayra Uribe, Maribel Gomez Cordero, Emily Bonilla, and Victoria Siplin. Reflecting on my legal mentors such as Chief Judge Lisa Munyon and Judge Alice L. Blackwell, I am grateful to have had these incredible role models in my life and to work towards setting an example of equal opportunity and diversity.
Looking ahead: HARMFUL 'DON'T SAY GAY':This week, Gov. Ron DeSantis is likely to sign the “Don’t Say Gay” Bill, HB 1557, into law. The bill is among many this legislative session which are unconstitutional and unrepresentative of Floridians. HB 1557 limits the ability of schools to discuss sexuality, sexual orientation, and gender. It also allows teachers to tell the legal guardian of a student about the student’s sexual orientation. This is quite the opposite of small government and will physically harm our LGBTQ+ youth. Remember to vote in this election.
Michael Zais, political blogger for thedrunkenrepublican.com
Last week: LADAPO'S VACCINE STANCE OK: I’m continually bewildered by the hysterical reactions by many Floridians over various COVID-related policies and recommendations put forth by Gov. Ron DeSantis and Surgeon General Joseph Ladapo. Case in point -- all of the ridiculous hand-wringing over Dr. Ladapo’s recent decision to not recommend young, healthy kids get the vaccine. Many in the medical community genuinely and honestly fall on different sides of the issue. The pertinent point, though, is that “recommendations” or avoiding “mandates” does not prevent or prohibit anyone from doing whatever they feel is right for themselves or their family. I happen to appreciate that freedom of choice.
Looking ahead: DON'T SAY GAY' MISCHARACTERIZED: The local and national media coverage of Florida legislative bill HB 1557, titled “Parental Rights in Education,” has, in my view, fundamentally mischaracterized the bill. The Left and media calling this the “Don’t Say Gay” bill is both misleading and purposely inflammatory. I’ve read many articles and commentaries saying this bill is an attack on the LGBTQ community. How is not discussing sexual orientation and gender identity with kindergartners incapable of even processing such subject matter an attack on the LGBTQ community? Yet, that’s the political narrative being peddled. And a question I have yet to hear a coherent answer to…for obvious reasons.