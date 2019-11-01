Our panel of 100 influential leaders discusses the most important issues affecting you.
Chris Carmody, shareholder, GrayRobinson
Looking ahead: UCF BASKETBALL: Football season is nearly done. The UCF football team is already bowl-eligible — another milestone season. But make room for the men’s basketball team. On Nov. 9, they make their 2019-20 debut against Prairie View A&M. The team is coming off of its first NCAA tournament appearance since 2005 and first March Madness win ever, an upset of VCU. Can they return to the NCAA tournament? They’ll begin that journey against the Panthers of Prairie View. Go Knights!
Earl Crittenden Jr., chair, OnePulse Foundation
Last week: JUSTICE THOMAS AT UF: Supreme Court Justice Clarence Thomas will teach a course in Spring 2020 at the University of Florida Levin College of Law. The class addresses the First Amendment as it pertains to religious clauses (Think, the bakery doesn’t have to design your wedding cake if it takes religious exception with your choice of spouse). The subject matter is as controversial as its professor, arguably a #MeToo icon. Students will get a glimpse of a somewhat enigmatic member of the court as the usually silent justice — he rarely speaks during oral arguments — facilitates discussions of this topic.
Tom Dyer, attorney, founder of Watermark
Last week: PULSE MEMORIAL: The challenge was daunting: transform Orlando's worst tragedy into a resource for inspiration and love. On Oct. 30, the onePULSE Foundation announced that French architects Coldefy & Associes have been selected to design the National Pulse Museum and Memorial. Coldefy's team, which includes Orlando-based HHCP Architects, proposed a tall, billowing, circular white museum tower that opens to the sky and will be visible for miles. The nearby memorial honors Pulse victims with a reflecting pool and garden planted with 49 trees. The hoped-for completion date is 2022. If fully realized, the ambitious project will redefine our city.
John L. Evans Jr., consulting unit chief for a global investment firm; former congressional staffer
Looking ahead: DESANTIS' FUTURE: Our industrious governor just secured the President for a high-dollar fundraiser in November. By all accounts, Mr. DeSantis is doing very well in his relationship with the White House. Forget the election of 2020; we have a potentially very serious contender for the presidency in 2024. If he maintains his common-sense approach to issues so fundamental to nearly all Floridians — namely, the environment and education — the Sunshine State just might be putting up its first American president.
Jeff Hayward, president and CEO, Heart of Florida United Way
Last week: ADDICTIONS RECOVERY CENTER: AdventHealth recently announced its unique addictions recovery center that combines the expertise of law enforcement and health care to fight opioids and ultimately break the cycle of addiction in the community. Local law enforcement partners include Seminole County Sheriff’s Office and Seminole County EMS. The new addictions recovery center is the first of its kind to provide clinically supported residential substance abuse treatment and law enforcement assistance. The center is set to open in Sanford in early 2020.
Jane Healy, former editorial page editor and managing editor, Orlando Sentinel
Last week: MAGIC DISTRICT: The news that the Orlando Magic entertainment district will now be more than double its original $200 million estimate is significant in more ways than one. Yes, its stores, apartments, event space and a hotel will add greatly to what's already downtown. But equally important is that it's a major private investment west of I-4. For years and years, the only major investment in that area has been done by government. The Magic mega-development also is sure to spur other private ventures, expanding the downtown vibrance.
Viviana Janer, vice chair, Osceola County Commission
Last week: BRIDGING THE GAP: The awarding of a federal contract to BRIDG worth more than $20 million to develop advanced microelectronics is proof that Osceola County’s strategy to radically transform its economy is working. As the initial anchor at NeoCity, BRIDG is an emerging leader in securing our nation’s microelectronics supply chain. This agreement potentially opens the door to larger defense contracts and investment from private defense contractors. As operator of an advanced microelectronics fabrication facility, BRIDG is positioned to become a leader in 5G wireless, the Internet of Things, and the creation of countless smart sensors.
David Kay, rabbi, Congregation Ohev Shalom
Last week: RED TIDE: I made it through all 10 haunted houses at this year's Halloween Horror Nights. The scariest one told the story of a microorganism that rapidly reproduces in the ocean, killing sea life and making humans sick. Oh, wait — that one is real! In 2002, we lived in Naples, and red tide was a local problem. Less than 20 years later, red tide (for fellow science geeks: Karenia brevis, a dinoflagellate) has spread 120 miles up the coast to Sarasota County. Runoff from chemical fertilizers and warming ocean temperatures are the main culprits — things we can actually do something about.
Looking ahead: KRISTALLNACHT: Nov. 9 marks the 81st anniversary of powerful proof that hate speech left unrestrained inevitably leads to violence. On Nov. 7, 1938, a German foreign official was shot by a Polish Jewish teenager, distraught over the deportation of his family. Two days later, violent mobs destroyed synagogues, Jewish businesses and homes, and assaulted Jews. The police stood by and the government blamed the violence on the Polish teen's actions. The increasingly virulent anti-Semitic rhetoric in Germany had transformed into Kristallnacht, "The Night of Broken Glass" — the clearest indication of the Holocaust to come.
J. Matthew Knight, physician, founder of Knight Dermatology
Last week: RISE OF SOCIALISM: A survey conducted by U.K.-based YouGov revealed that 70% of American millennials stated that they would be likely to vote for a socialist candidate in 2020. What’s more, 36% of those millennials said that they approve of communism. This seems unbelievable. History has repeatedly watched Marxist governments descend into autocratic tyranny. Did these young adults forget about Stalin, Castro, and Mao, and their hundreds of millions of victims through starvation, political imprisonment, and mass execution? Can they explain away the near-universal misery in oil-rich Venezuela? Proponents of socialist policies in America promise that “it could never happen here.” I disagree.
Ken LaRoe, founder and CEO of First GREEN Bancorp
Last week: TRUMP AND THE LAW: Here we are awaiting a possible impeachment vote and I am sitting here wondering why a bunch of parents are going to jail trying to game the system to get their kids into the best colleges yet we have a president who is accused of breaking and flaunting the law.
Looking ahead: 401(K) EFFECT: Traveling across our country I talked to many Trump supporters. An often-heard comment is that they support him because their 401(k) value is way up. They all seem to forget that it was under Obama when their balances actually turned around and started going up. When pushed, few of them understand economics, fiscal or monetary policy.
Ricky Ly, engineer, food writer
Last week: STONE CRAB SEASON: Stone crabs are legal for harvest from Oct. 15 until May 15, an example of sustainable seafood production if done correctly. Florida stone crab is harvested by removing one or both claws from the stone crab and returning it to the ocean where it can regrow the lost limb(s). The Monterey Bay Aquarium has given the Floridian stone crab fishery its highest rating of “Best Choice." Locally, crab lovers can try out the delicacy at local Orlando restaurants such as Big Fin Seafood Kitchen, Johnnie's Hideaway, Moonfish, or order to go from Lombardi's Seafood and Bar Harbor Seafood among others.
Looking ahead: With the holidays approaching, local offices are beginning to plan their Thanksgiving and Christmas holiday company get togethers. This holiday season, why not spread some holiday cheer by ordering catering from Catering for Good, a program led by local award-winning Chef Jill Holland which benefits programs to end hunger and transform lives through Second Harvest Food Bank's Culinary Training Program. The dishes are all made from scratch using only the freshest high quality ingredients from locally sourced reputable food distributors. The holiday menu is customizable and this year includes Sage Butter Turkey Breast, cranberry chutney, harvest stuffing, and their famous Cornbread Bread Pudding, among others. To book, contact: Lanette Jarvis, at 407-514-1048 or via e-mail at ljarvis@feedhopenow.org
Timothy McKinney, Chief Executive Officer, United Global Outreach
Last week: HOPE IN POST-COMMUNIST LANDS: I just returned from a busy few weeks working alongside and encouraging professional fellows that United Global Outreach has hosted in Bithlo this past year from Slovakia, Romania and Albania. Each of these post-communism countries still face great challenges as they continue the sometimes-painful process of maturing as democracies. I left each country knowing they are in good hands with these talented young leaders working hard to ensure that every citizen would have an equal opportunity to succeed through active civic engagement with and oversight of government ensuring civil societies free from corruption providing just treatment for all.
Anna McPherson, past president, Junior League of Greater Orlando
Last week: WATER WARS: Seven Springs Water Company, which holds the permit for pumping rights on Ginnie Springs, is up for renewal of their permit from the Suwanee River Water Management District. The existing permit in place allows the withdrawal of up to 1.5 million gallons per day. Over the past several years, Seven Springs has never pumped more than approximately 250,000 gallons. Seven Springs then sells the water to Nestle. With Nestle’s investment in increased bottling capacity: Would Nestle’s plant investments lead them to likely purchase more water from Seven Springs, and if so, how much? What should the Suwannee River Water Management District do regarding the permit renewal?
Khalid Muneer, broker/owner Jupiter Properties Central Florida
Last week: MAYORS ELECTION: With the Orlando mayor's election set for Nov. 5, let's all go vote and make our voices count, more than the 7% who voted in the last mayoral race. With three strong candidates, there's a lot to choose from: Mayor Buddy Dyer for his continued developments making Orlando the envy of the nation, or the other two candidates promoting change.
Muhammad Musri, president, Islamic Society of Central Florida
Last week: HOMESTEAD FACILITY: Finally, the Trump administration announced Oct. 28 that it is shutting down the Homestead detention facility for child migrants who were separated from their parents as a result of a "zero-tolerance" policy at the U.S.-Mexico border. The facility was costing $720,000 a day to run even when no children were left there. The U.S. Department of Health and Human Services said the contract with Comprehensive Health Services Inc. is set to end on Nov. 30. About 2,000 workers will be terminated in the coming days. The facility will go, but the policy will remain as a stain on American immigration legacy.
Looking ahead: NASA is planning for a 2024 moon-landing which costs an estimated $30 billion. Kennedy Space Center will award $7 billion contract for lunar missions to one or several big players in aerospace like Blue Origin, SpaceX, or Sierra Nevada Corp. to provide a new spacecraft or cargo capsule with double the current capacity for resupply missions to the International Space Station. This is great news for Central Florida because it will be a huge boost to the regional economy. Many support businesses will profit, Florida universities will thrive developing new technologies, and thousands of good paying jobs will be created.
Pamela Nabors, president/CEO, CareerSource Central Florida
Last week: OPIOID CRISIS: Pick up any newspaper, turn on any news station on TV or go online to any of the news outlets and there is always coverage on the national opioid crisis. The crisis doesn’t discriminate on geographical area and, unfortunately, is no stranger to our region. On Oct. 29, Project Opioid and the Sentinel hosted hundreds of Central Florida stakeholders to consider a prescription for change: discussing the latest study conducted by UCF; hearing from expert speakers on the front lines who have witnessed this epidemic first-hand, and better understanding Medically Assisted Treatment or MAT which is a proven solution.
Looking ahead: I-4 CONSTRUCTION: The challenges with the I-4 Ultimate are unfortunately both a past and future story. The extensive road construction has spurred countless accidents, injuries, property damage and deaths. Although FDOT continually updates the traveling public about changes via billboards and webpages, I avoid I-4 like the plague because of the numerous and confusing lane shifts. I worry, though, that out-of-town drivers have no idea what awaits them driving into Orlando. Often even the seasoned commuter is caught by surprise with overnight changes. With the added traffic of the holidays, I think I’ll stick to the back roads for a slower commute.
Brendan O'Connor, editor in chief, Bungalower.com
Last week: BIG PULSE PLAN: We have our base design selection for the onePULSE museum and memorial and I keep hearing people say it looks like a nuclear plant. But, that may be a good fit for something that's clearly meant to generate a wave of rainbows and social justice. The proposed buildings command attention and reach out into the surrounding SoDo neighborhood. The impact of this project will be much larger than a single museum or quiet memorial; it's going to be loud, in your face, and something you can't ignore. Like a mimosa-fueled drag queen at brunch.
Looking ahead: ELECTION DAY: We've got some local elections coming up fast and nobody really seems to care. Mayor Buddy Dyer has succeeded in a 16-year run at his post without much opposition and we residents find it pretty difficult to rouse ourselves to vote for candidates that just aren't that exciting. Sam Ings would have a good shot if he wasn't so insistent on telling us what he had for lunch at every meeting and Aretha Simons has got the chops but they just don't seem to have that spark. Less than 200 votes decided the 2017 election for Commissioner Regina Hill. You can't be #orlandostrong if you don't vote.
Joseph F. Pennisi, founding executive director, Florida Policy Institute
Last week: EARLY CHILDHOOD EDUCATION: At the Florida Chamber’s Future of Florida Forum, state Rep. Vance Aloupis took the opportunity to school the business community on the importance of early childhood education for a thriving state economy. As CEO of the nonprofit Children’s Movement of Florida, Aloupis knows of what he speaks. For every dollar invested in preparing children, especially those from disadvantaged backgrounds, for their school years, the state reaps a significant return in increased economic output and lower costs in areas like human services and criminal justice. The Representative’s message was pointed: “The business community needs to be at the center of this issue.”
Looking ahead: FARMS TO FOOD BANKS: State Agriculture Commissioner Nikki Fried will submit legislation to create a $500,000 grant program that would support and promote food recovery efforts between local farms and food banks. Under the program, Florida produce that would otherwise go to waste in the field is collected and distributed to the state’s many food banks. This constitutes a win-win situation for all involved. While this dynamic currently goes on to a limited degree, the grants will expand nonprofit efforts to the benefit of Florida farmers and the many families struggling to keep food on the table in our low-wage economy.
Larry Pino, attorney and entrepreneur
Last week: ELDER FRAUD: The most recent report from the FTC’s Consumer Sentinel Network showed that median losses as a result of fraud increased in 2018 for victims in all age categories from age 60 and above. Most telling, however, was that while the average loss was $600 for victims aged 60 to 69 and $669 for victims aged 70 to 79, it was a whopping $1,700 for victims aged 80 and above. That data, in combination with findings that the telephone is the primary source of contact for fraudsters, suggest that seniors should exhibit vigilance when fielding calls received from those who are not friends or family.
Looking ahead: PRICE OF PROGRESS: One by one, they’re coming down. As I read David Whitley’s article on the legacy of Ronnie’s Restaurant, which closed in 1995 after 39 years, the razing of the Ice Cold Auto Repair Shop behind the iconic giant speedometer on Colonial Drive to give way to a Starbucks, the demolition of the Sears store at Fashion Square and countless other economic shifts, it continues to remind me that Joseph Schumpeter, at the front end of Austrian economics over 100 years ago, had it right when he labeled economics “creative destruction.” It’s worth remembering that competition drives innovation, and with innovation, everyone wins.
Joanie Schirm, GEC founding president; World Cup Orlando 1994 Committee chairman
Last week: HIGHER WAGES: The minimum-wage amendment has enough signatures for the 2020 ballot, and a WESH show detailed our affordable housing crisis. In 2000, Florida’s minimum wage was $5.15. Two decades later: $8.46. The cumulative inflation rate for Central Florida cuts buying power. On the flip side, if you invested that $5.15 in the S&P 500, the same period’s return would’ve been 192%. But those in poverty saw no benefit because after paying for basic needs they have no savings to invest. They can’t even afford living quarters. Time to raise wages.
Looking ahead: NYC-LIKE ADDITION: The future will glow even brighter when Interstate 4 improvements are complete, and the Orlando Magic open their $500 million downtown entertainment district right next to the City of Orlando’s Under I-4 activity zone. These completed projects will create a significant new vibe, a lot like New York City's High Line did as a hybrid public space elevated above the streets on Manhattan’s West Side. If everyone comes together and does their part for a mix of sport, art, entertainment and food vendors, a new Bridge District zone will bring an ongoing celebration.
Rick Singh, property appraiser, Orange County
Last week: MAGIC DISTRICT: Downtown Orlando will soon have a little more magic. The Orlando Magic has announced updated plans for their Sports and Entertainment District in Downtown Orlando. The development will include 420,000 square feet of office space — more than double originally announced — 50 additional hotel rooms, a myriad of restaurants and entertainment options, rooftop retail space, and over 300 apartments. The budget for the Sports and Entertainment District is now expected to increase twofold, topping out at more than $500 million. The Orlando Magic is an iconic staple in Orange County’s culture, so it’s heartening to see them invest in downtown Orlando’s future.
Looking ahead: HOME-BUYER SITES: To enlist an agent, or not to enlist an agent…that is the question. With “iBuyer” companies, such as Open Door, entering the market in droves, many buyers are choosing to forgo a relationship with a Realtor. There are, of course, pros and cons to buying property without an agent. There may be a reduction in commission, but these are complicated legal transactions and most buyers are not skilled or experienced in the process. Still … it may be an attractive option for potential homebuyers planning to go through the negotiation solo, but the guidance and oversight of a licensed real estate agent is usually a safer way to go.
Michael Slaymaker, professional fundraising executive
Last week: GROWTH IS GOOD: Does it feel like a city the size of St. Louis proper has moved to Central Florida? It should, because that is what happened. Orlando-Kissimmee-Sanford had net migration of 344,022 between 2010 and 2018. That represents a 16.1% increase. The metro's 2010 population was 2,134,411. People from all walks of life moved to Central Florida. Yes, the extra traffic is clogging our roads, but good things happen as well. This influx is why we saw 175,000+ attendees at the Central Florida LGBT pride festival and parade. Come Out With Pride is one of the largest pride events in Florida.
John Thedford, entrepreneur, founder of SMART Financial
Last week: FALL BACK: Former Gov. Rick Scott signed the “Sunshine Protection Act” in March 2017, but federal law has yet to be amended to keep daylight-saving time year ‘round. Thus, we roll back our clocks Nov. 3 and the Sunshine State will succumb to another year of losing one hour of precious daylight. Despite the fact that longer daylight in the evening would reduce car crashes and pedestrian incidents and benefit agriculture, our clocks will roll back. Fingers crossed that the act signed over two years ago will become federal law before fall 2020.
Michael Zais, Political blogger for the Drunken Republican
Last week: ISIS LEADER'S DEATH: On May 2, 2011, a day after Barack Obama green-lighted the operation that led to the long sought demise of Osama bin Laden, a New York Times headline read “Obama Finds Praise, Even From Republicans.” And rightly so. Sadly, in today’s political climate, no such reciprocity was forthcoming in the aftermath of President Trump’s similar green-lighting of the operation that wiped ISIS leader al-Baghdadi off the face of the earth. Even worse...many on the left and in the mainstream media contorted themselves into pretzels to ridiculously search for any angle with which to criticize the Commander-In-Chief. Just one lousy day would have been nice for all Americans to celebrate this nonpartisan victory.
Looking ahead: WHITEWASHING: Whenever I read about things like the proposed name change of Stonewall Jackson Middle School to something less “offensive,” I cringe just a bit. To be sure, I have no skin in the game here, and changing the name of a middle school is a relatively benign act. The bigger issue, of course, is the massively steep slippery slope of whitewashing, not the good...but the bad and the ugly of history. Applying today’s over-the-top politically correct “woke” standards to people centuries ago is absurd. Washington and Jefferson were slave owners. So, what next...bulldoze their monuments? Where does it end?