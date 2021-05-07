Mary Lee Downey, CEO, Hope Partnership

Last week: VOTER RESTRICTION: We watched the Republican-led legislature pass voter restriction laws that will make it much harder, if not impossible, for the working people that we serve at Hope Partnership to participate in our democratic process. Apparently, these officials can’t form any plans or policies to win the support of low-income and minority voters, so disenfranchising them seems like the simpler solution. When these measures passed in Georgia, major corporations including Major League Baseball lined up to oppose them and pressure the state government. Which Florida corporations will step into that space now?

Looking ahead: TOURISM NORMALCY: I’m encouraged to see that Disney, in partnership with AdventHealth, is beginning the process of removing social distancing markers and temperature checks. This is a positive sign that we are through the worst of the pandemic. Now that over 50% of Floridians have received at least one dose of the vaccine, hopefully the tourism engine can ramp up quickly and get our people back to work. In this time of recovery, though, let’s not forget that we need to build an economy in Florida that is less reliant on tourism and more resilient when the next crisis happens.