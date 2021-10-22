Central Florida 100: The legacy of Colin Powell

Mary Lee Downey, CEO, Hope Partnership

Last week: PROTECTING AFFORDABLE HOUSING: On Monday night, the Osceola Board of County Commissioners met to discuss regulations and requirements for converting aging motels along U.S. 192 into affordable rental units. I'm glad to see their plans to ensure separate utility meters and their focus on safety for the working families who will occupy these spaces. There's a balance to making sure people have safe, dignified places to live while also managing costs so that people who desperately need housing do not end up priced out of the new units. Protecting the tourism corridor also means protecting the tourism workforce.

Looking ahead: HOMELESSNESS VIDEO SERIES: November is Homelessness Awareness Month. At Hope Partnership, we avoid the term "homeless person," because there is far more to any of us than where we sleep at night. Homelessness is something people experience -- not who they are. We've produced a "101" series that we'll be airing throughout November to teach some truths we have learned about those experiencing homelessness and the barriers they face. We'll be pushing these videos through our social-media platforms. Our hope is that they help us all have better conversations about how we move forward, because everyone deserves a safe place to call home.