Camille Evans, managing partner, Virtus LLP

Reaction to killing/protests: PERMANENT SOLUTIONS: I support protesting. But, I hunger for us to achieve the changes we all so desperately need. When the protests are over, what permanent solutions will we implement to make sure that we permanently dismantle racial injustice? The list of what is needed is long. But I am hoping the permanent solutions include improved community policing, greater protections for human rights violations, and changed economic actions and policies that reduce disparities in income and economic opportunities.

What can we do? LEARN, WORK AND STAY COMMITTED: The foremost thing we should all be doing right now is spending time learning, and not just superficially -- learning about the issues, each other's truths, and the laws, policies, systems and patterns that sustain racism and inequality. Then we need to get to work and stay committed to doing the work of bringing real sustainable changes in our relationships, police forces, governments, business communities and education systems. Voting is necessary, but it isn’t the only thing. We each must also stay diligent (after the protests leave headlines and social media feeds) and continue to push for true healing on every front.