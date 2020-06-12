Our panel of 100 influential leaders discusses the most important issues affecting you.
Dick Batchelor, president, Dick Batchelor Management Group
Last week: COMPASSION IN ACTION: With all of the expected marches, protests, Zoom calls and sidebar conversations, the public wants to see specific, concrete and measurable goals of what we all need to do to see the arc of justice bend more rapidly. The conversation has got to go beyond just law enforcement. What about equal education from K-12 to colleges and universities? Goals for recruitment, training and hiring of people of color at the corporate level? We need inclusive, community-wide conversations about what role each of us can play when it comes to addressing economic injustices and inequalities. Benign empathy, no. Compassion requiring action? Yes.
Looking ahead: WALK OF MOURNING AND RESTORATION: What can we do going forward to speed up history when it comes to race relations? There was a recent march of hundreds led by both African American and white clergy. A Walk of Mourning and Restoration. The group ended their march at Division Avenue, which many years ago was named to mark the division of the black and white communities. It was not until 1972 when the first African American, Arthur “Pappy” Kennedy was elected to the Orlando City Commission. In light of this history, why not tear down every Division Avenue sign and rename them Arthur “Pappy” Kennedy Avenue? No more division.
Carlos Carbonell, CEO/Founder Echo: Tech Strategy & Apps; advisor, Converge Strategies
Last week: ORLANDO UNITED: This June 12 marked the 4th year of the senseless attack that took 49 people we will never forget. Let’s also not forget this tragic event not just galvanized a community into action but also united us. Because of Pulse, established leaders started listening to the LGBTQ community more. Because of Pulse, new leaders rose -- some were even compelled to run for Congress, and won. Let’s not forget that we expressed our love for first responders, including the law enforcement officers some are quick to malign today. Let’s never forget we were once Orlando United, and can continue to be.
Lee Constantine, commissioner, Seminole County
Last week: ALTAMONTE SPRINGS SOLAR: Once again, Altamonte Springs is ahead of the curve. Known as one of the most innovative cities in the United States, Altamonte Springs last week announced America’s second 1-megawatt solar plant to be built on top of a retention pond. Part of their new city-owned utility company, this program will power many municipal facilities while saving taxpayers’ dollars. As a city with no debt and low taxes, this is not Altamonte Springs’ first landmark innovation. They have been a leader in water, wastewater and transportation breakthroughs and now, as they celebrate Altamonte Springs’ 100th anniversary, sustainable alternative energy.
Earl Crittenden Jr., chair, OnePulse Foundation
Last week: CONFEDERATE STATUES: There is a reason that Emmett Till’s mother insisted on an open casket for her murdered son: she wanted the world to see the barbaric act committed against him by white men in Mississippi. Peaceful Black Lives Matter protesters are making important, historic gains around the world. However, rioters destroying confederate statues are erasing history. Those dubious relics of the Civil War era should be moved into a museum and used to create thoughtful conversations for future generations about our nation’s past. America’s civil rights history is still being written. These tangible objects are painful but powerful learning tools.
John L. Evans Jr., consulting unit chief for a global investment firm; former congressional staffer
Last week: TIME TO GET MOVING: Can you feel it? No, I am not talking about despondency from the virus, or rioting. I am talking about a rev. A burgeoning energy surge with the the vast majority of Americans. We are ready to get back to work in full splendor. Yes, the older of us and those with a health condition may continue to wear a mask and quarantine, but we are at an inflection point. It’s time to roll again, stronger and bigger and faster. We are now becoming better than ever, enduring this crisis, bending not breaking. For as iron shapes iron, the best is yet to be for the United States.
Glenton Gilzean Jr., president/CEO, Central Florida Urban League
Looking ahead: PULSE MEMORIAL ONLINE: I want to mark the four-year anniversary of the terrorist attack at the Pulse nightclub. While many would visit the site of the former nightclub at this time, I encourage everyone to visit the onePulse Foundation Facebook page or YouTube channel to watch the pre-recorded memorial. I also hope that bringing the memorial online will provide a new opportunity for individuals around the country and the world to honor the memory of the 49 souls killed on June 12, 2016. I will be spending part of my weekend watching the memorial, I hope everyone reading this will do that too.
Jeff Hayward, president and CEO, Heart of Florida United Way
Last week: REMEMBERING PULSE: It’s hard to believe it’s been four years since our community was deeply impacted by the Pulse tragedy. Although the void of those we lost will never be filled, through the tremendous work of the Orlando United Assistance Center (OUAC), we have seen people grow… become more resilient… find strength they didn’t know existed… and make their lives something beautiful and filled with purpose. When faced with the worst of humanity, we stood together. Today, we are still united navigating through these particularly challenging times. OUAC is here to support you as we remember the 49 angels lost on June 12, 2016.
Eric Jackson, president/CEO, Total Roof Services Corp.; board member, CareerSource Central Florida
Last week: LOVE OVER ALL: Love may be the biggest story of the week. There has been an enormous outpouring of what I feel is genuine emotion and empathy. Many of my black friends have had meaningful conversations with others who don’t look like us and feel that we are being heard. Love, if harnessed and sustained, can move mountains and change the most hardened hearts as we have been taught on Sundays. Honestly though I can’t decide whether to be my usually optimistic self or the cynic that is scared to believe that this time is different. Keep pushing the love and we will find out.
Looking ahead: Will Joe Bidden, select our very own Val Demings to be his running mate? In a time of re-evaluation of our criminal justice system and policing policies, who would be a better candidate than a former metropolitan police chief who reduced crime during her tenure. Candidate Biden has set August as his timeline to make the choice and the Congress Woman would be a good selection.
Viviana Janer, chairwoman, Osceola County Commission
Last week: SOCCER SHOWCASE: Major League Soccer is coming to town – more specifically to Disney’s ESPN Wide World of Sports Complex in Osceola County, which is about to become the epicenter of U.S. professional sports. All 26 MLS teams and 22 of the 30 NBA teams will resume their seasons here after the COVID-19 crisis forced a shutdown. It is awesome that these athletes will compete at the highest level in Osceola County. What better way to let visitors know that “We’ve Opened Safely for Business.” This should encourage others to vacation here, which will only help the many businesses devastated by the coronavirus pandemic.
David Leavitt, former Seminole County Libertarian Party chairman, CEO of Refresh Computers
Last week: SEMINOLE BALLOT FILLS UP: Two weeks ago, I predicted a plethora of candidates in Seminole County running for office after Ben Paris filed to run against Lee Constantine. Since then, several more have filed. Spike Hopkins filed to run for sheriff against incumbent Dennis Lemma. Deborah Poulalion will challenge incumbent Chris Anderson for supervisor of elections. Longwood mayor Matt Morgan will run for Seminole County Commission against Katrina Shadix and incumbent Bob Dallari. And Sanford mayor Jeff Triplett (R) filed to run against incumbent David Johnson for county property appraiser, perhaps the most surprising move of all.
Looking ahead: COVID-19 OVERREACH: Watch for more fear-mongering from local government officials as they begin to report increased cases of people testing positive for COVID-19. Of course, the headline will be more cases as a result of opening up Florida, instead of the fact more people are tested. It’s past time for people to acknowledge and come to grips with the massive “misunderstanding” that we have been experiencing over the last few months. Businesses are shamed into having “social distance” and mask requirements and are caught in the middle. Why not just leave it up to your employees and customers?
A.J. Marsden, assistant professor, Beacon College
Last week: PEACEFUL MARCHES: In Central Florida, the Black Lives Matter protests have been primarily peaceful. Thousands marched for justice in Orlando, and as the message spreads, more join the cause. Even in Lake County — with its darkly racist past — hundreds of citizens filled town squares holding signs and chanting for change. In Leesburg, a diverse crowd of over 300 gathered to discuss ways to improve police-community relations. Together with the Leesburg Police Department, the crowd marched peacefully. It is inspiring to see the community working together to bring about a long overdue change.
Looking ahead: YOUNG ACTIVIST: The peaceful Black Lives Matter protest that was held recently in Leesburg was organized by Leesburg High School graduate Kevon Miller. The 20-year-old spoke eloquently and passionately about racial inequality. He invited the police chief, local politicians, and city leaders to contribute their ideas. Although still very young, Miller made an impact that day. He demonstrated that the youth of this nation have a great power. Present a powerful message, people will listen. Using education and compassion, people’s minds will expand. And with every vote, we can enact real change.
Muhammad Musri, president, Islamic Society of Central Florida
Looking ahead: SCHOOL PLANS: Gov. Ron DeSantis and education commissioner Richard Corcoran announced Thursday that K-12 schools will reopen in August at "full capacity.” The plan they proposed includes many ideas about disinfecting, cleaning and social distancing. Meanwhile, private schools are considering three approaches: All-virtual instruction, a blended model in which students take turns attending classes, and conventional school with extra safety measures. DeSantis said schools have 12 options for spending nearly $1 billion in federal CARES Act funds. It is encouraging that the governor wants students to go back to school in the fall, but will all the parents agree?
Pamela Nabors, president/CEO, CareerSource Central Florida
Last week: LOVE IS LOVE AND REMEMBRANCE: June 12 marked the four-year anniversary of the Pulse tragedy. It’s hard to believe that four years have passed by since we went to bed on a Saturday night in June to find our world forever changed overnight. This year, the onePULSE Foundation’s Annual Remembrance Virtual Memorial was held virtually to celebrate not only the lives of the 49 lost, but to honor the survivors, first responders and trauma teams that were impacted. The community’s response to the horror of the Pulse shooting is a testament to how people can come together regardless of differences to demonstrate that love is love.
Looking ahead: TEEN EMPLOYMENT: Summer just kicked off, but for many Central Florida youth, significant challenges remain ahead for those looking to find employment and career opportunities. With the unemployment rate for teens at an all-time historical high — 29.9% in May — young people badly need job options this summer. This talent pool represents an often untapped population and can be a valuable resource to businesses through internships and apprenticeships. Exposing youth to career exploration or helping them find a passion or ability, can create a pipeline of talent for the future.
Cole NeSmith, executive director, Creative City Project
Looking ahead: POLICE SOLUTIONS: Orlando has been a forward-thinking community that sets an example for other cities. Will our city consider innovative solutions to make our community safer? Will we implement solutions that allow the police to focus on law enforcement while distributing responsibility to other agencies? Or will we continue to require officers to deal with things they are neither hired nor trained to do: social work, mental health crises, relational conflicts, addiction issues, and more? The way forward is fortifying the health and safety of our community. We must redistribute resources to mobilize trained professionals to care for the diversity of our residents’ needs.
Brendan O'Connor, editor in chief, Bungalower.com
Last week: ACCOUNTABILITY: The recent Black Lives Matter protest has reinvigorated people's need to hold others accountable for their actions and we are seeing ripples in the local landscape that suggest we're in for a wild summer. Restaurant owners with spotty business practices are shaking in their boots as Orlandoans are inspired to find their voices and speak out against their own injustices. Allegations of sexual harassment against local business owners may not be making local headlines yet, but they've certainly taken social media by storm and we're already seeing more complaints against other establishments pop up in our feeds.
Paul Partyka, president, Central Florida Commercial Association of Realtors
Last week: BRING BACK NORMALCY: People want to work and live life again. This economy was self-induced, we closed businesses, theme parks, schools, pro sports, laid people off, we stayed home and created a fear to go out. Business associates are out and shaking again, with sanitized hands. At a business breakfast on legislative issues, many sat next to each other. And, I do not see sick people coughing and sneezing in public anymore, they are home. Open up to 75% capacity. Get people working again! Prove the Feds wrong on high unemployment.
Beverly Paulk, founding member, Central Florida Foundation and The Orlando Philharmonic
Last week: STRAIGHT TALK ON RACISM: This week more than 700 people attended a Central Florida Foundation 90-minute webinar on racism. The six panel members were honest, compelling, and thought-provoking, with different suggestions for the next steps for non-black individuals and our community. One way to start is a very honest self-examination on the question of how each of us could have been comfortable for so long with the inequities in opportunities, education, lending, safety, medical care, housing and so on. Start uncomfortable conversations with black people that eventually will flow into comfortable discussions, learning, and change. Request a webinar copy from the Foundation.
Joseph F. Pennisi, founding executive director, Florida Policy Institute
Last week: MISSING STIMULUS: A new report from the Center on Budget and Policy Priorities points out an important opportunity for the Sunshine State. While most of us received stimulus payments under the CARES Act automatically, there are 750,000 Floridians who won’t. Their income was insufficient to require a tax return, but they didn’t receive Social Security benefits. They need to file a form to receive the aid by mid-October. Our state and local governments can help here. Most of these folks receive SNAP benefits or Medicaid. A concerted outreach to those recipients can bring $742 million to our families and communities who need it most.
Looking ahead: NO CABINET MEETING: The way Governor DeSantis is dodging cabinet meetings, one might think he’s hiding in the bunker with President Trump. After stonewalling legitimate questions and concerns from Agriculture Commissioner Nikki Fried at the last meeting, the Governor has cancelled a cabinet meeting and clemency hearing scheduled for next week. Were this a new reaction to the Commissioner’s probing, it would be one thing, but the governor has convened only two cabinet meetings all year. There has not been a meeting to grant clemency since December. If DeSantis can’t stand the heat and fulfill his constitutional responsibility, he should get out of the kitchen.
Jim Philips, retired longtime radio talk-show host
Last week: ANOTHER BAD COP: What would possess a veteran law enforcement officer to post a Facebook message aimed at recruiting police now under investigation for excessive force at recent citizen demonstrations? Brevard County Lt. Robert Gamin did just that as leader of the county's Fraternal Order of Police. Was it an attempt at humor? Was it a serious reflection of Gamin's character? The post has been taken down and Gamin has apologized for his "poor taste.” The best cop in the department is the one who calls out the bad one. Note to Lt. Gamin: the joke is always funny unless it's about you.
Larry Pino, attorney and entrepreneur
Last week: TWO PREDICTIONS: The upcoming political free-for-all may put Florida as ground zero for the 2020 election. On the Republican side, it is fairly probable that Florida is going to host the GOP National Convention. And, on the Democratic side, it is also very possible that Congresswoman Val Demings will be the vice-presidential nominee. Both pivot Florida to be at the epicenter of this year’s election. The candidate to win Florida will be the candidate who will win the race. Florida, not Ohio, has become the bellwether of politics today and both parties have assets in our state to leverage.
Stephanie Porta, executive director, Organize Florida
Last week: EQUALITY FOR ALL: Black Lives Matter is leading the revolution to dismantle systemic racism, racial inequity, police brutality and white supremacy. And, on the fourth anniversary of the Pulse nightclub massacre, remembering our 49 angels, and as we collectively celebrate Pride during this COVID-19 crisis, we stand up against those who deny our humanity, trample our human rights and strip away our protections in the LGBTQ+ community. A marginalized community constantly victimized by transphobia and sexism from all segments of our society. When we fight, we fight for equality, equity and justice for all Black Lives.
Looking ahead: DEFUND THE POLICE: June 19 is a celebration of the Emancipation Proclamation and freedom from slavery after the Civil War. But we still suffer from modern-day slavery, enforced by a racist police system that must be dismantled. We demand police reform and the defunding of police. Money from police budgets must be redirected to help poor people and people of color. They need affordable housing, health care, education, and jobs, not police brutality. We demand a ban of choke holds, an end to mass incarceration, and no more qualified immunity for police officers. For Juneteenth, call your local sheriff or police department to demand action.
Joanie Schirm, GEC founding president; World Cup Orlando 1994 Committee chairman
Last week: STILL NO MASKS: While we wonder how quickly changes can ensure equal respect, safety, and justice for our black sisters and brothers, the pandemic remains in flux around us. With continuing economic hardship negatively impacting almost every business, It’s a welcome sign to see a cautious reopening process. What is disturbing is my non-scientific observation of the few places I visit; many people aren’t wearing masks to protect others and themselves. That small gesture plus standing a little more apart than pre-pandemic and washing our hands is our greatest defense from a deadly virus still invisibly weaving among us. What’s the deal with not wearing masks?
Looking ahead: NO OFFSHORE DRILLING: How many times does the case have to be made against drilling for oil and gas off Florida’s coast? Again, the Trump administration is determined to endanger Florida’s future. Reports say the action would occur after November’s election. If the re-election doesn’t go Trump’s way, will he sell the rights in a firesale before the inauguration of another president? Former Interior Secretary Zink declared Florida would be exempt, but again powerful lobbying forces are at work. Our governor, two senators, and the entire House delegation are in unison, for now. To protect our economy and environment, we must stay vigilant.
Kathy Schmitz, Unitarian Universalist minister
Looking ahead: HONEST DISCUSSION: Inspired by Black Lives Matter protests and calls to defund the police, the Central Florida community began an intentional, open, and honest conversation about the kind of community we want to live in. We talked about racism, police, health care, homelessness, immigration and more. We lifted up compassion, intersectionality and values. Leaders across sectors listened. Residents of all neighborhoods spoke. White people committed to deepening their understanding. Everyone agreed to take risks. New possibilities emerged. Justice grew, and with it peace. Oh wait, I’m sorry, that was a dream. But, um, I wonder, could we maybe give it a try?
Rick Singh, property appraiser, Orange County
Last week: GIVE KIDS THE WORLD: “Thank you” doesn’t convey our gratitude enough. For decades, the Give Kids the World organization has facilitated all-expenses-paid vacations to critically ill children and their families. On June 10, the charity’s leadership team announced that the resort will be shutting its doors indefinitely due to the coronavirus pandemic. Unfortunately, health concerns make traveling to the resort and many of its entertainment options unsafe. GKTW truly made dreams come true for sick children around the world. Hopefully this is not goodbye forever; the organization hopes to reopen when it is safe. When that time comes, I know our community will be here to welcome them back.
Looking ahead: Vamos Orlando! Major League Soccer will soon return to the City Beautiful after months of hiatus due to the coronavirus. To kick off a return to normal play, the MLS has announced a new comeback tournament that will take place at the Walt Disney World Resort in early July. The tournament offers sports fans a glimpse into what spectating will look like in our new normal. Easily accessible live broadcasts and safety protocols for players are just the beginning. It’s great to see sports organizations overcoming the challenges presented by the virus, and even better to see the games resume in our backyard.
Michael Slaymaker, professional fundraising executive
Last week: GIVE KIDS THE WORLD FALLS: The prediction is that 15% of all Central Florida charities will fold this summer. Many believed it would be extremely small charities with no financial reserves and inadequate fundraising. So it was a surprise to many to see the announcement that Give Kids the World will be closing down indefinitely. This nonprofit (that generated $58 million last year) just laid off 171 staff members. Many nonprofits were successful in securing the Paycheck Protection Plan loan that will help them remain solvent until July. After that, we will see who has the ability, business acumen, fortitude and savvy to survive.
Jen Vargas, producer/host, FilmSlam
Last week: GRIM REMINDER: Happy Pride, Orlando! But, is it really? It's been four years since the massacre at Pulse nightclub. Common-sense gun legislation has not been passed. LGBTQ+ people can still be fired for being their authentic selves. Fatal and extreme violence against the transgender community and gender non-conforming people, especially people of color, is at an all-time high. While it's wonderful to see Orlando residents, businesses and organizations remaining united against hate, what has legislatively been accomplished in four years? Not enough. We need to do more. We need to fill out the 2020 Census and vote.
Looking ahead: Give Kids the World Village has provided magical, cost-free vacations to children with critical illnesses and their families daily for over 34 years. I was heartbroken to read that The Village will remain closed for an undetermined time, but I completely understand why the decision was made. COVID-19 has now forced The Village to lay off the majority of their already small staff. Never fear, citizens! The Village is NOT permanently closed. Mayor Clayton still needs our support! We must keep hope out there -- for Give Kids the World and the families they serve.
Carol Wick, CEO, Sharity
Last week: TITLE IX ROLLBACK: This week, the White House touted making substantial progress on empowering women and girls worldwide to achieve prosperity and safety. If the Trump administration truly wants to empower women and girls, it can start by listening to the voices of survivors here at home. Look no further than Education Secretary Betsy DeVos’ rolling back critical protections and decades of progress under Title IX to understand the administration’s misguided priorities. Campus sexual assault is an epidemic in America. The administration’s move will create massive new barriers to justice for victims of sexual harassment and assault and further endanger vulnerable students.
Michael Zais, political blogger for thedrunkenrepublican.com
Last week: CANCEL CULTURE STRIKES: Even in the midst of a pandemic, economic calamity, and race riots, the Cancel Culture mob is still on the job! Bravo! The latest victim includes yet another classic, “Gone With The Wind,” purged by HBO. Instead of whitewashing every speck of history that no longer comports with our modern standards, maybe we should preserve our history as a way of recognizing how far we’ve come in our great American experiment. I blame politicians and corporations, who endlessly cower to what is simply a hysterical and deafening vocal minority. I guess the old adage is true -- the squeaky wheel does get the grease.
Looking ahead: LAUD THE GOOD COPS: The killing of George Floyd was a horrible tragedy that will hopefully spawn positive change, such as reforms in policing like banning chokeholds. Sadly, though, the perspective absent from the “conversation” is that the vast majority of police officers are good, heroic people. Police officers who risk their lives to protect us all should be showered with our heartfelt gratitude, not scorn. So, to Central Florida’s Finest -- thank you! And for the record -- the notion of defunding the police is the dumbest idea ever articulated by a human being. And there’s a lot of competition for that title.