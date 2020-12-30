Our panel of 100 influential leaders discusses the most important issues affecting you.
Lee Constantine, commissioner, Seminole County
Resolution for 2021: GET VACCINATED: Recently, I escorted my octogenarian mother and stepfather to the Oviedo Mall for their COVID-10 vaccination. In, out, no fuss, no muss, service and speed better than Chick-fil-A. Many have been frustrated by the lack of vaccine, websites crashing and misunderstanding of state protocol; so are we. Seminole is the first county in the state to administer this scientific miracle, and glitches happened but were quickly resolved. Although appointments are filled through Jan. 9, more vaccine is promised. The excitement and anticipation is overwhelming, so if you’re over 65, keep trying. And if you’re a true patriot, roll up your sleeve.
Mary Lee Downey, CEO and founder of the Community Hope Center
Resolution for 2021: FINDING THE ONE-WORD GOAL: I’m actually not into New Year’s resolutions. I’m already a goal-driven person with a long to-do list, so piling on activities isn’t helpful for me. Instead, I choose a word for each year at the outset of each year, and I use that word as a prism to view all the parts of my life through. Some of the words I’ve held in the past are still, free, nurture, and embrace. I haven’t yet chosen my word for 2021, but you can be sure it will find its way into my thoughts here.
Camille Evans, managing partner, Virtus LLP
Resolution for 2021: STILL WORK TO DO: My New Year's resolution for 2021 is to remember that there is still much work to be done. As we seek to shed the trauma of 2020 in the comfort of a new year, we as a community cannot lose sight of the critical issues that remain. The parasitic infection of racial disparities continues to plague our country; feeding on our collective failure to follow through on making sure "it really is different this time." So, I resolve to continue to do the necessary work to eradicate the wealth, education, ownership, occupational, justice and health care gaps that keep America from being great.
Ben Friedman, attorney and community advocate
Resolution for 2021: STOP DOOM SCROLLING: My resolution for 2021 is to read more books. In our chaotic world, it’s easy to get caught up watching hours of repetitive bad news on TV or doom scrolling on social media. There were many new books published this year that I never even tried to read, so I’ve already got a good list waiting for me to start. Novels, memoirs, biographies. Our collective tension is so high right now that we should try to make 2021 a decompression year for everyone. Just one year, though; ‘22 is an election year again, so there will be plenty of time for doom scrolling then.
Francisco Gonzalez, philanthropy director, National Review Institute
Resolution for 2021: LEARNING TO ADAPT: My New Year’s resolution for 2021 is to be ready to be adaptable to any situation, including unforeseen circumstances. Also, to enjoy every moment with friends and family; to take advantage of every opportunity, whether that be to travel to places near and far or to pursue the things that bring me more fulfillment and better help my friends and neighbors. I also hope to be part of the solution to bring the people of our community, state, and nation together -- and that simply begins by being kind to each person we encounter.
Ken LaRoe, Founder, Climate First Bank I/O
Resolution for 2021: LOOK YOUNGER: To start using product on my skin. I know it is probably too late but boy, am I looking old!
A.J. Marsden, assistant professor, Beacon College
Resolution for 2021: LEARN 2020’S LESSONS: In general, New Year’s resolutions do not appeal to me. If there is a behavior that one wishes to change or start, why wait until a new year? Nevertheless, I understand the desire to start a new year with new goals and 2020 is a year that we all are ready to put behind us. While making resolutions for 2021, however, we mustn’t forget what 2020 taught us — the importance of open-mindedness, and compassion for ourselves and others. I hope that you will include goals that will build on the lessons learned from this past year.
Pamela Nabors, president/CEO, CareerSource Central Florida
Resolution for 2021: NO MORE RESOLUTIONS: I am making a resolution this coming year to never make another one ... resolutions are like the best-laid plans. John Lennon wisely wrote, “Life is what happens while you’re busy making other plans.” Last year certainly proved that statement correct. Rather than resolving to diet more, eat less, and exercise more (as I have tried and failed in past years), I vow to focus on the present, breathe intentionally and be grateful for the new year.
Brendan O'Connor, editor in chief, Bungalower.com
Resolution for 2021: FOCUS ON THE NOW: 2020 was such a cluster-cuss that I feel like I'm heading into the new year wondering if I met any of the goals I had set for myself 360-some days ago. I had started the year with the help of a life coach who taught me how to set some realistic benchmarks for myself. But the pandemic made everything such a blur. As I step into a new year, I'm trying to just focus on the now and what's in front of me with an open mind and heart to better handle each day as it unfolds before me.
Paul Partyka, president, Central Florida Commercial Association of Realtors
Resolution for 2021: TRAVELING AGAIN: To travel again with my wife, Catherine! Cat has been “sofa-ridden” for many years due to damaged nerve pain caused by bad chemotherapy. After several operations, we are hoping she can travel again to her favorite country, Italy (the land of her heritage) and be able to enjoy that beautiful historic country with its great food and great people, and without pain.
Beverly Paulk, founding member, Central Florida Foundation and The Orlando Philharmonic
Resolution for 2021: VALUE OF PERSONAL STORIES: Listening to someone else’s story, really listening, is one of the best ways to connect and understand another person and our community. My resolution is to hear more life stories, at least one a week. This will take time, opportunities, and trust. The benefits for people sharing their journeys can be that they feel valued and proud of what they have overcome and accomplished. Each time stories are told, the speakers gain confidence, important parts are added, the stories become more compelling. Answers that can help the whole community often come from talking and listening one to one.
Gloria Pickar, president, League of Women Voters of Orange County
Resolution for 2021: SUSTAINABILITY OVER CONVENIENCE: I resolve to “go green” like my grandchildren’s lives depend on it. I will resist the ease of many of life’s simple conveniences —Keurig coffee pods and long showers. I will implement the 21/90 rule: 21 days to start a habit, 90 days to make it a lifestyle change. I will put my leftovers in reusable bags, carry my own cloth bags to stores, make coffee with a refillable pod, buy biodegradable garbage bags, turn off water to brush my teeth, lobby Maitland to hook up my neighborhood to sewers. Time to look in the mirror and make a change.
Larry Pino, attorney and entrepreneur
Resolution for 2021: INCLUSIVENESS: I am reminded of a poem we had to memorize back in the sixth grade at St. Rose of Lima Catholic School in Ephrata, Wash., written by the American poet, Edwin Markham. It went like this: “He drew a circle that shut me out – heretic, rebel, a thing to flout. But love and I had the wit to win: we drew a circle and took him in!” My resolution for 2021 is both personal and national: that, after going through what we experienced, I remind myself daily – we remind ourselves daily – what binds us together, not what keeps us apart.
Rob Rosen, partner, Burr & Forman
Resolution for 2021: DON’T TAKE THINGS FOR GRANTED: We cannot ignore the pandemic and the hope for a successful vaccine campaign. We can, however, learn lessons from the past year. My resolution is to be more conscious of family, friends and business relationships. It is amazing how we take things for granted until they are not there. I resolve to not take the simple things for granted and to do a better job reaching out to my relationships. I also hope to be more sensitive to others less fortunate and their needs in our community.
Joanie Schirm, GEC founding president; World Cup Orlando 1994 Committee chairman
Resolution for 2021: SHARING STORIES: As 2020 mercifully comes to an end, my resolution is two-fold. I’ll finish my third book, “Steadfast Ink,” more discovery stories about my father’s World War II life. Trampled from Hitler’s fascism, his Czech family and homeland’s loss created a hardship that prepared an ordinary man for an extraordinary destiny. Also, I’ll help further the new Holocaust Museum for Hope & Humanity dream to share witness stories of the daily unfolding of that same history. Both share stories of human souls, many lost, plus other survivors who rebuilt inspirational lives. My double-resolution purpose? Help us aim toward our North Star, a beacon of hope for a caring world.
Beverly Seay, chair, UCF Board of Trustees
Resolution for 2021: LEARN HOW TECHNOLOGY AFFECTS US: I want to become more informed on the social and ethical implications of emerging technologies and how their development can impact ethnic, gender and other groups differently. I want to incorporate this awareness in governance discussions about justice, diversity, equity and inclusion. Innovation today often outpaces our ability to understand its consequences, creating questions regarding the relations between technology, equity and social justice. Universities are starting to consider and expand awareness of how to integrate public policy and the social sciences into technology development to create solutions that can make the world a better, more equitable and more inclusive place.
Michael Slaymaker, professional fundraising executive
Resolution for 2021: SHARE THE WEALTH: When that $600 stimulus check arrives, I make a resolution to do what Jeff Bezos and the Walton family haven’t done. I will divide up my newfound “wealth” and distribute it to my friends who are unemployed. When my Christian friends say “God will provide,” they need to realize that the money doesn’t come from a bank teller in heaven. The money comes through us. I pray the billionaires (like the Amazon and Walmart owners who grew $116 billion richer during the pandemic) will understand why the game of life has a “Share the Wealth” card.
Kannan Srinivasan, former president of Asian American Chamber of Commerce; CEO of Global KTech
Resolution for 2021: SUPPORT LOCAL BUSINESS: After a tough year for our local hospitality, food and travel industry, it’s now more important than ever to support our favorite local spots. I plan to go to our favorite theme parks and restaurants in 2021. Also, I plan to purchase directly from the business rather than through second- and third-party apps because they take a large cut of the profits. I will also plan extra travel and make it a point of becoming a weekly or bi-weekly regular somewhere or pick a new spot each week to help our local restaurant community and theme parks stay flourishing.
Carol Wick, CEO, Sharity
Resolution for 2021: HELP A CAUSE: For 2021, before setting another New Year’s resolution to lose weight or spend more time at the gym, pick a cause that’s greater than yourself but closest to your heart, like the environment, feeding the hungry or gender equality. Then for 12 months, use your talent to make that one thing better; volunteer, blog about it, take photographs. Get specific; set an end goal you can see. Not only will you make a positive difference in people’s lives but you’ll also feel more fulfilled in the process, and that’s not something you’ll give up on by February.
Michael Zais, political blogger for thedrunkenrepublican.com
Resolution for 2021: EXPAND MY READING: As with most things in life, all roads lead back to “Seinfeld” -- even in identifying a New Year’s resolution. In “The Bizarro Jerry” episode, Elaine chides Jerry for not “reading.” Jerry says, “I read, I read!” Elaine replies, “Books, Jerry.” I do read a lot on subjects of personal interest, mostly online. Things like politics, sports, fitness. But actual books? Not so much. So my New Year’s resolution will simply be to read more books. I might start with the “self-help” variety. Nobody on the planet needs more help than me. That’s what my wife tells me, anyway.